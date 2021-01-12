Deyjah Harris Sends Public Support to Reginae Carter Amid Trolling

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Deyjah Harris and Reginae Carter's friendship is thicker than blood. After some Internet users trolled Reginae, Deyjah made use of her Twitter account to let everyone know that she has Reginae's back no matter what happens.

"Reginae deserves nothing but the best," so the daughter of rapper T.I. said of Lil Wayne's daughter. She went on to add a heart emoji as well as an upside down smiling emoji at the end of the tweet.

Despite the sweet message from Deyjah, people didn't stop trolling Reginae following her "sample" tweets on Sunday. "What happened?!Reginae found out she was a sample too?!" one fan jokingly asked. Doubting that Reginae doesn't even know her self-worth, someone commented, "But does she know that ? That's cute that you feel that way but does she ?!!"

Echoing the sentiment, one person couldn't understand why Reginae is still with YFN Lucci despite their rocky relationship. "Yea, but she won't give it to herself. Why she chasing that man and want to come tell us how to live? Girl practice what you preach and bye!" the person said. "She's the one that keeps going back, talking mess then getting mad at us," wrote another fan.

However, some others questioned Deyjah's choice of emoji. "What's with the upside down face....? And why would she say that? What prompted this statement..? I got questions," one wondered. Defending Deyjah, one user explained, "I use the [emoji] too! Never to be petty.. hell I didn't know it meant petty... who makes the emoji rules?"

Reginae was slammed online after attempting to tell fellow women how they should behave around men in one of her tweets on Sunday. "A lot of females are comfortable with being a sample ... it's sad," the "Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta" star pointed out. "Samples are displayed everywhere and are very easy to get," she continued, before urging, "don't be the sample."

"Be the actual product. it's worth way more & harder to get. Don't let this go over your head," she urged, before concluding her message with a hashtag that read, "don't be a sample h**."