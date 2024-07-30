 
LeToya Luckett Allegedly Quietly Married to Mystery Husband
The former Destiny's Child member is said to have tied the knot with her third husband in Houston, with a bunch of celebrities in attendance, including Tina Knowles and Kelly Rowland.

AceShowbiz - LeToya Luckett may believe that third time's a charm. The former Destiny's Child member has reportedly quietly married her mystery man, three years after the end of her marriage to Tommicus Walker.

Sources tell Media Take Out that the wedding took place at the elegant Le Tesserae in Houston this past weekend. Tons of celebrities were said to be in attendance, including her former groupmate Kelly Rowland and Beyonce Knowles' mother Tina Knowles. The "Lemonade" singer herself wasn't said to be present at the nuptials.

Very little is known about the alleged wedding celebration and there's no image or video from the event as the site notes that all guests were required to surrender their phones at the door to make sure no one leaked about the wedding.

As for identity of LeToya's alleged new husband, it remains unknown. Sources say he is "not in the music or entertainment industry," but the R&B artist and her man are very much in love.

Should the news be true, it's the third marriage for LeToya, who was previously married to motivational speaker Rob Hill Sr and Tommicus Walker. Her first marriage lasted just two months in 2016. She went on marry Tommicus in 2017. The former pair share two children together. In January 2021, LeToya made public her decision to go separate ways with Tommicus.

"After very prayerful consideration, Tommicus and I have decided to get a divorce. It is my deepest desire for us to be loving co-parents and keep a peaceful environment out of respect for our children," she wrote in a note along with a family portrait.

Asking public to give them privacy, she thanked fans "in advance for your prayers, support, & space to heal as we tread through this challenging time." In the caption of the post, she simply wrote, "Love always."

Their split came following allegation that Tommicus had a secret "family." He later denied that he ever cheated on LeToya, claiming on social media, "For the record, I NEVER STEPPED OUT ON MY WIFE."

