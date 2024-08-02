LeToya Luckett's Ex-Husband Subtly Shades Her After She Confirmed Third Marriage

Instagram Celebrity

Tommicus Walker, who got divorced from the singer/actress in 2021 following his cheating rumors, has a petty response to her marriage to third husband Taleo Coles.

AceShowbiz - Tommicus Walker is still keeping up with LeToya Luckett three years after their split and her recent news is apparently bothering him. The entrepreneur, who shares two children with the singer/actress, has thrown a subtle shade at his ex-wife after she confirmed her third marriage to Taleo Coles.

On Wednesday, July 31, Tommicus posted on his Instagram Story a picture of Tom Brady rocking his three Super Bowl rings. "3 in 7 years…DYNASTY," he wrote in the caption. While he might refer to Tom's Super Bowl wins, it's also the number of marriage that LeToya has gone through since 2016 until now.

Tommicus Walker takes a jab at LeToya Luckett after she confirmed her third marriage.

Many of LeToya's fans easily noticed Tommicus' petty comment on the former Destiny's Child member's third marriage and came to her defense. "Obviously she's the prize. All 3 of y'all popped the question. Take that L, my boy," someone commented underneath a post about his Story.

"The bitter baby dad association has added another member," another mocked Tommicus. A third chimed in, "I ain't trusting nobody with the name Tommicus."

"If he didn't treat her like s**t maybe they would have still been together, BYE!" someone claimed. Echoing the sentiment, a fifth commenter wrote, "He treated her like dirt on their reality show. She and her kids deserve love."

News of LeToya's third marriage was first reported by Media Take Out earlier this week, but the identity of her new husband was not revealed at the time. According to the outlet's sources, the wedding took place at the elegant Le Tesserae in Houston this past weekend.

In an article published by Essence on Wednesday, the newlyweds shared their first wedding pictures. The ceremony was attended by 200 guests, including Tina Knowles, LaTavia Roberson, Toya Wright-Rushing and Bun B.

The pair were introduced to each other by a mutual friend in 2022. Taleo quickly proved his dedication by moving from Raleigh, North Carolina, to Houston to be closer to LeToya and her children.

Prior to this marriage, LeToya was married to motivational speaker Rob Hill Sr, which lasted just two months, in 2016. She went on to marry Tommicus in 2017 and welcomed two children together, a daughter in January 2019 and a son in September 2020, before they announced their divorce in 2021.