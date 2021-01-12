Used Condom Found in a Resort Tree During Production of Matt James' 'Bachelor' Season

Instagram TV

Maggie Hardy Knox, the CEO of Nemacolin Resort in Pennsylvania, where the filming of season 25 took place, reveals in a new interview that a used condom was found in a tree during the production.

Jan 12, 2021

AceShowbiz - <p> Some people seemingly were frisky during filming of Matt James' season of "The Bachelor". Maggie Hardy Knox, the CEO of Nemacolin Resort in Pennsylvania, where the season 25 filming of the ABC show took place, revealed in a new interview that a used condom was found in a tree during the production.



"We actually found a used condom in the tree branch," Knox told The New York Post's Page Six on Monday, January 11. She went on teasing that "hair will be pulled and weaves will fly" during the season.

It remains to be seen who were actually the perpetrators as Knox admitted that it was hard to keep track of everything that happened during the filming, which started in September and wrapped around Thanksgiving last year. "Sometimes there's some hanky-panky going on where it should not have been, but I can't tell you everything that was going on. We are on 3,000 acres," the CEO shared. "So, there's a lot of land and a lot of woods out there. There were things going on inside and outside of the hotel all the time."

"People are bored... we're in quarantine, we are here to serve in any way that we can. We are here to make sure all of our guests are happy all the time," she continued.

Meanwhile, the show aired its new episode on Monday featuring Matt having one-on-one dates with Bri and Sarah, as well as one group date. The episode was tense with fight between Victoria and Marylynn which made the leading man overwhelmed. Matt eventually decided to give his roses to Pieper, Kit, Magi and Rachael. He continued giving the roses to Abigail, Chelsea, Jessenia, Katie and Serena C at the rose ceremony. The drama didn't stop as Sarah suddenly felt unconscious at the end of the episode.