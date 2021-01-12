 
 

Used Condom Found in a Resort Tree During Production of Matt James' 'Bachelor' Season

Used Condom Found in a Resort Tree During Production of Matt James' 'Bachelor' Season
Instagram
TV

Maggie Hardy Knox, the CEO of Nemacolin Resort in Pennsylvania, where the filming of season 25 took place, reveals in a new interview that a used condom was found in a tree during the production.

  • Jan 12, 2021

AceShowbiz - <p> Some people seemingly were frisky during filming of Matt James' season of "The Bachelor". Maggie Hardy Knox, the CEO of Nemacolin Resort in Pennsylvania, where the season 25 filming of the ABC show took place, revealed in a new interview that a used condom was found in a tree during the production.

"We actually found a used condom in the tree branch," Knox told The New York Post's Page Six on Monday, January 11. She went on teasing that "hair will be pulled and weaves will fly" during the season.

  See also...

It remains to be seen who were actually the perpetrators as Knox admitted that it was hard to keep track of everything that happened during the filming, which started in September and wrapped around Thanksgiving last year. "Sometimes there's some hanky-panky going on where it should not have been, but I can't tell you everything that was going on. We are on 3,000 acres," the CEO shared. "So, there's a lot of land and a lot of woods out there. There were things going on inside and outside of the hotel all the time."

"People are bored... we're in quarantine, we are here to serve in any way that we can. We are here to make sure all of our guests are happy all the time," she continued.

Meanwhile, the show aired its new episode on Monday featuring Matt having one-on-one dates with Bri and Sarah, as well as one group date. The episode was tense with fight between Victoria and Marylynn which made the leading man overwhelmed. Matt eventually decided to give his roses to Pieper, Kit, Magi and Rachael. He continued giving the roses to Abigail, Chelsea, Jessenia, Katie and Serena C at the rose ceremony. The drama didn't stop as Sarah suddenly felt unconscious at the end of the episode.

You can share this post!

Lana Del Rey Features Controversial Mesh Mask in 'Chemtrails Over the Country Club' Music Video
Related Posts
'The Bachelor' Recap: Matt James 'Overwhelmed' by Victoria and Marylnn's Fight

'The Bachelor' Recap: Matt James 'Overwhelmed' by Victoria and Marylnn's Fight

'The Bachelor' Premiere Recap: Matt James Meets the Ladies for the First Time in Overwhelming Night

'The Bachelor' Premiere Recap: Matt James Meets the Ladies for the First Time in Overwhelming Night

Report: Chris Harrison Is Not Exiting 'Bachelor' Franchise Despite Moving to Texas

Report: Chris Harrison Is Not Exiting 'Bachelor' Franchise Despite Moving to Texas

Chris Hemsworth Totally Against His Trainer Joining 'The Bachelor'

Chris Hemsworth Totally Against His Trainer Joining 'The Bachelor'

Most Read
Kardashians Offer Glimpse of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' Bittersweet End
TV

Kardashians Offer Glimpse of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' Bittersweet End

Hailee Steinfeld Training With Her Father to Prepare for 'Hawkeye' Series

Hailee Steinfeld Training With Her Father to Prepare for 'Hawkeye' Series

Paul Bettany Flew Into Rage on 'Wandavision' Set After Elizabeth Olsen Mentioned His Snot

Paul Bettany Flew Into Rage on 'Wandavision' Set After Elizabeth Olsen Mentioned His Snot

'The Boys' Dominates Critics Choice Super Awards With Four Wins

'The Boys' Dominates Critics Choice Super Awards With Four Wins

Sarah Jessica Parker Gives Away Teaser for 'Sex and the City' Revival

Sarah Jessica Parker Gives Away Teaser for 'Sex and the City' Revival

Whoopi Goldberg Dying to Be First American to Star as 'Doctor Who'

Whoopi Goldberg Dying to Be First American to Star as 'Doctor Who'

Sarah Jessica Parker Rules Out Recasting Kim Cattrall's Role in 'Sex and the City' Reboot

Sarah Jessica Parker Rules Out Recasting Kim Cattrall's Role in 'Sex and the City' Reboot

'Crazy Rich Asians' Director Steps Away From 'Willow' to Prepare for Third Child's Birth

'Crazy Rich Asians' Director Steps Away From 'Willow' to Prepare for Third Child's Birth

'The Bachelor' Recap: Matt James 'Overwhelmed' by Victoria and Marylnn's Fight

'The Bachelor' Recap: Matt James 'Overwhelmed' by Victoria and Marylnn's Fight

Used Condom Found in a Resort Tree During Production of Matt James' 'Bachelor' Season

Used Condom Found in a Resort Tree During Production of Matt James' 'Bachelor' Season