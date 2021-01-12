 
 

Kristin Cavallari's BFF Justin Anderson Defends Her Against Mom-Shaming Critics

Kristin Cavallari's BFF Justin Anderson Defends Her Against Mom-Shaming Critics
Instagram
Celebrity

It starts after the 'Very Cavallari' star, who is currently dating Jeff Dye after splitting from Jay Cutler, shares on Instagram a picture of her and her pals having fun.

  • Jan 12, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kristin Cavallari's new life as a single parent is not easy. The reality TV star has faced mom-shaming remarks, but thankfully, she has her best friend Justin Anderson who always has her back especially at times like this.

It started after Kristin took to her Instagram account to share a picture of her and her pals having fun. In the Sunday, January 10 post, the mom of three was seen laughing with them as she sarcastically captioned it, "Zero fun."

While the post was innocent, one of her followers apparently found fault on it. "Ever since her divorce she never has her kids," the user accused in a comment. "A divorce is when a parent should be more worried about there [sic] kids then [sic] men at bars I agree moms deserves [sic] mommy free time but not every single day if you don't wanna be a mother why did you have kids stop pinning them on [Jay Cutler]."

  See also...

Justin caught wind of the comment and didn't waste time to fiercely hit back at the person. "You do realize that divorced parents have set up schedules with their kids right? as kristin's real life friend i can assure you that her kids are her biggest priority and when it's her turn with them they have her undivided attention and she's the best mom i've ever been around," Kristin's "Very Cavallari" co-star wrote.

"This is a trash comment and you should feel like a garbage can writing something like this to such a dedicated mom like kristin. no need to respond at all, but you should absolutely take a moment to reflect on where your stupidity comes from," he went on saying.

Someone thought that Justin was being too harsh with his words in his response, but the celebrity hairstylist defended himself. "Her comment is trash. you don't call out a mother on instagram to try and make yourself feel better," he insisted. "That is trash behavior and I stand up for close friends. always. she didn't start the convo with a sweet compliment."

Calling out the user for being incognito while throwing hate, Justin added, "Also, do this stuff from your real account. Don't use your fake account for this. it's the zero posts, zero followers for me...we all know that those instagram accounts are up to."

Kristin, who is currently dating comedian Jeff Dye, has yet to comment on the online spat.

You can share this post!

LeToya Luckett Goes Public With Divorce From Husband Months After Welcoming Second Child

Armie Hammer's Rumored Ex-Flame Appears to Accuse Him of Abuse Amid Baffling Leaked DMs
Related Posts
Kristin Cavallari Dubs 2020 as Best Year of Her Life Despite Jay Cutler Divorce

Kristin Cavallari Dubs 2020 as Best Year of Her Life Despite Jay Cutler Divorce

Shannon Ford Spills Story Behind Her Hanging Out With Jay Cutler Amid Kristin Cavallari Divorce

Shannon Ford Spills Story Behind Her Hanging Out With Jay Cutler Amid Kristin Cavallari Divorce

Kristin Cavallari Packing on PDA With New Beau Jeff Dye in Cabo Getaway

Kristin Cavallari Packing on PDA With New Beau Jeff Dye in Cabo Getaway

Kristin Cavallari Makes A Post About Happiness After Jay Cutler Hangs Out With Shannon Ford

Kristin Cavallari Makes A Post About Happiness After Jay Cutler Hangs Out With Shannon Ford

Most Read
LeToya Luckett's Husband Rumored Having Secret Family After She Takes Him Back
Celebrity

LeToya Luckett's Husband Rumored Having Secret Family After She Takes Him Back

Radio Host Alex Jones Denounces QAnon After Capitol Hill Riot

Radio Host Alex Jones Denounces QAnon After Capitol Hill Riot

Jennifer Lawrence's Alleged 'Wild Boozy Rides' Exposed by Uber Drivers

Jennifer Lawrence's Alleged 'Wild Boozy Rides' Exposed by Uber Drivers

Kellyanne Conway Irritated by Daughter Claudia Dancing to Trump Diss Track

Kellyanne Conway Irritated by Daughter Claudia Dancing to Trump Diss Track

Keri Hilson Defends Herself After Criticizing Twitter for Banning Trump Following D.C. Riot

Keri Hilson Defends Herself After Criticizing Twitter for Banning Trump Following D.C. Riot

Proud Boys Leader Arrested for Taking Part in Capitol Siege After Ridiculous 'Journalist' Claim

Proud Boys Leader Arrested for Taking Part in Capitol Siege After Ridiculous 'Journalist' Claim

Celebrities Accused of Faking Their Accents

Celebrities Accused of Faking Their Accents

Report: Jason Sudeikis Believes Olivia Wilde Cheated on Him With New BF Harry Styles

Report: Jason Sudeikis Believes Olivia Wilde Cheated on Him With New BF Harry Styles

Waka Flocka Flame Dragged for Defending Keri Hilson's Donald Trump Remarks

Waka Flocka Flame Dragged for Defending Keri Hilson's Donald Trump Remarks

Pedro Pascal Encourages Fans to Give Ted Cruz Their Thoughts by Sharing His Office Phone Number

Pedro Pascal Encourages Fans to Give Ted Cruz Their Thoughts by Sharing His Office Phone Number

YouTuber Aaliyah Jay's Alleged Side Dude Threatens to Expose Her

YouTuber Aaliyah Jay's Alleged Side Dude Threatens to Expose Her

Tim 'Ripper' Owens Stunned by Iced Earth Co-Founder's Link to Capitol Siege

Tim 'Ripper' Owens Stunned by Iced Earth Co-Founder's Link to Capitol Siege

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Attend Queen's Birthday Celebration After Megxit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Attend Queen's Birthday Celebration After Megxit