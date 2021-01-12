Kristin Cavallari's BFF Justin Anderson Defends Her Against Mom-Shaming Critics

Instagram Celebrity

It starts after the 'Very Cavallari' star, who is currently dating Jeff Dye after splitting from Jay Cutler, shares on Instagram a picture of her and her pals having fun.

Jan 12, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kristin Cavallari's new life as a single parent is not easy. The reality TV star has faced mom-shaming remarks, but thankfully, she has her best friend Justin Anderson who always has her back especially at times like this.

It started after Kristin took to her Instagram account to share a picture of her and her pals having fun. In the Sunday, January 10 post, the mom of three was seen laughing with them as she sarcastically captioned it, "Zero fun."

While the post was innocent, one of her followers apparently found fault on it. "Ever since her divorce she never has her kids," the user accused in a comment. "A divorce is when a parent should be more worried about there [sic] kids then [sic] men at bars I agree moms deserves [sic] mommy free time but not every single day if you don't wanna be a mother why did you have kids stop pinning them on [Jay Cutler]."

Justin caught wind of the comment and didn't waste time to fiercely hit back at the person. "You do realize that divorced parents have set up schedules with their kids right? as kristin's real life friend i can assure you that her kids are her biggest priority and when it's her turn with them they have her undivided attention and she's the best mom i've ever been around," Kristin's "Very Cavallari" co-star wrote.

"This is a trash comment and you should feel like a garbage can writing something like this to such a dedicated mom like kristin. no need to respond at all, but you should absolutely take a moment to reflect on where your stupidity comes from," he went on saying.

Someone thought that Justin was being too harsh with his words in his response, but the celebrity hairstylist defended himself. "Her comment is trash. you don't call out a mother on instagram to try and make yourself feel better," he insisted. "That is trash behavior and I stand up for close friends. always. she didn't start the convo with a sweet compliment."

Calling out the user for being incognito while throwing hate, Justin added, "Also, do this stuff from your real account. Don't use your fake account for this. it's the zero posts, zero followers for me...we all know that those instagram accounts are up to."

Kristin, who is currently dating comedian Jeff Dye, has yet to comment on the online spat.