 
 

Armie Hammer's Rumored Ex-Flame Appears to Accuse Him of Abuse Amid Baffling Leaked DMs

Writer Jessica Ciencin Henriquez, who was once linked to the actor, confirms the leaked DMs do belong to the 'Call Me by Your Name' star while telling people to stop giving 'abusers the benefit of the doubt.'

  • Jan 12, 2021

AceShowbiz - Armie Hammer is facing a more serious allegation after his alleged leaked DMs raised people's eyebrows. While there has been no confirmation if the leaked DMs are real, his rumored former flame has weighed in on the matter and appeared to allege him of sexual abuse.

Writer Jessica Ciencin Henriquez, who was spotted with the actor in early September 2020, less than two months after he announced his split from his wife Elizabeth Chambers, tweeted on Monday, January 11 to confirm that the leaked DMs do belong to Armie while telling people to stop giving "abusers the benefit of the doubt."

"If you are still questioning whether or not those Armie Hammer DMs are real (and they are) maybe you should start questioning why we live in a culture willing to give abusers the benefit of the doubt instead of victims," she wrote in a now-deleted tweet, adding, "TW// sexual violence."

Jessica Ciencin Henriquez confirmed Armie Hammer's leaked DMs are real.

Jessica attached the screengrabs of the leaked DMs and then gave the definition of abuse in another tweet. "Because some of you made it to adulthood without knowing what this is," so she claimed. "Abuse: cruel and violent treatment of a person or animal."

Armie became trending on Twitter after his alleged DMs, which described graphic accounts of sex acts and cannibalism, leaked online. "I am 100 per cent a cannibal. I want to eat you," one message read. Another message alleged that the actor had cut "the heart out of an animal" and ate it. Other screenshots include alleged messages from the actor asking if he can drink people's blood.

The screenshots seem to have originated from multiple Instagram accounts and have not been confirmed, but that doesn't stop people from roasting Armie over the leaked DMs. "Trumpers breach the Capitol. ARMIE HAMMER CANNIBAL. We didn't start the fire," one person joked. A shocked user commented, "so you are telling me that armie hammer, who grew up in a cayman islands palace with oil tycoon parents, is kind of a sicko??????"

Comedian J.P. McDade reacted with a video in which he's parodying Armie calling his publicist to handle the fallout of the leaked DMs. "This is going to blow over," he said in the clip. "Didn't something just happen with…whoever the president is?" He added, "What do you mean, unrelatable? America loves me-my ancestors threw all of the witches off of the Mayflower."

