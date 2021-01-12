Cops Drop Investigation Into Robbery at Kelly Brook's Home

WENN Celebrity

The inquiry into the burglary that left the British star 'shaken' in her London residence has been dropped by law enforcements, nearly a year after the incident.

AceShowbiz - An investigation into a burglary at Kelly Brook's home has been dropped.

The model and presenter was left "shaken" when she entered her London abode and found someone fleeing the property with cash and electrical goods last February (20). But police have confirmed they are no longer looking into the crime amid speculation the thieves have left the country.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman told Britain's The Sun newspaper, "There has been no arrest. There are currently no active lines of inquiry."

It is believed the incident was part of "burglary tourism," where gangs from Brazil and Chile fly to the U.K. to raid high-profile figures' homes after researching them on social media.

Kelly - who is in a relationship with Jeremy Parisi - previously admitted she was scared to be alone following the burglary.

"I'm so, so upset. It's really shaken me up. I won't be staying by myself tonight," she said, before later reassuring fans that she was "fine" and would do her best to carry on as normal.

"I promise you all I'm absolutely fine," she continued. "You know, we're Londoners, we just have to keep on keeping on, don't we? But I'm completely fine and safe. Thanks to everyone."

Fellow Londoner Guy Ritchie was also targeted by burglars. His $13 million (£10 million) abode in Fitzrovia, central London, was recently hit by a gang of thieves, but they fled empty-handed after police arrived at the scene.

It is not known if Guy or his wife Jacqui Ainsley were at the house when the burglars arrived at around 7am on Sunday morning (06Dec20) as they divide their time between the city pad and their estate in Wiltshire.