 
 

'Crazy Rich Asians' Director Steps Away From 'Willow' to Prepare for Third Child's Birth

'Crazy Rich Asians' Director Steps Away From 'Willow' to Prepare for Third Child's Birth
WENN/Brian To
TV

Originally signed on to tackle the pilot and serve as executive producer on the Disney Plus series, Jon M. Chu expresses his heartbreak for no longer being able to commit to the adaptation project.

  • Jan 12, 2021

AceShowbiz - Director Jon M. Chu has pulled out of plans to direct the TV adaptation of cult movie, "Willow" because production will clash with the arrival of his third child.

The "Crazy Rich Asians" filmmaker originally signed on to tackle the pilot and serve as executive producer on the Disney+ series in October, but filming has been delayed as a result of the latest U.K. coronavirus lockdown, and now Chu can no longer commit to the project.

In a statement released on Monday, January 11, he wrote, "I'm heartbroken to let you all know that I unfortunately have to step away from directing Willow."

"With the production schedule moving due to continued lockdowns in the UK, and with a new baby coming this summer (surprise!), the timing is just not going to work out for me and my family."

  See also...

Chu went on to admit he was "devastated" he was unable to work on the revamp of one of his "favorite movies" from his childhood, which even inspired his three-year-old daughter's name, but he added, "Like a kid seeing Willow for the first time in the '80s, I will look forward to watching this magical new world unfold as a very enthusiastic fan."

The upcoming adaptation of "Willow" will be based on Ron Howard's beloved 1988 film from a story by George Lucas. It starred Warwick Davis as a farmer who helps protect a baby from an evil queen, who vows to destroy the world.

In addition to little Willow, Chu and his wife, Kristin Hodge, are also parents to a one-year-old son, named Jonathan.

You can share this post!

Cops Drop Investigation Into Robbery at Kelly Brook's Home

Thomas Rhett Joins Forces With His Cousin to Launch Dos Primos Tequila Brand
Most Read
Kardashians Offer Glimpse of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' Bittersweet End
TV

Kardashians Offer Glimpse of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' Bittersweet End

Hailee Steinfeld Training With Her Father to Prepare for 'Hawkeye' Series

Hailee Steinfeld Training With Her Father to Prepare for 'Hawkeye' Series

'Jeopardy!' Bids Farewell to Host Alex Trebek in Touching Final Message

'Jeopardy!' Bids Farewell to Host Alex Trebek in Touching Final Message

Ellen DeGeneres to Be Back Filming Talk Show in Studio One Month After COVID-19 Diagnosis

Ellen DeGeneres to Be Back Filming Talk Show in Studio One Month After COVID-19 Diagnosis

Paul Bettany Flew Into Rage on 'Wandavision' Set After Elizabeth Olsen Mentioned His Snot

Paul Bettany Flew Into Rage on 'Wandavision' Set After Elizabeth Olsen Mentioned His Snot

'The Boys' Dominates Critics Choice Super Awards With Four Wins

'The Boys' Dominates Critics Choice Super Awards With Four Wins

Sarah Jessica Parker Gives Away Teaser for 'Sex and the City' Revival

Sarah Jessica Parker Gives Away Teaser for 'Sex and the City' Revival

Whoopi Goldberg Dying to Be First American to Star as 'Doctor Who'

Whoopi Goldberg Dying to Be First American to Star as 'Doctor Who'

Sarah Jessica Parker Rules Out Recasting Kim Cattrall's Role in 'Sex and the City' Reboot

Sarah Jessica Parker Rules Out Recasting Kim Cattrall's Role in 'Sex and the City' Reboot

'Crazy Rich Asians' Director Steps Away From 'Willow' to Prepare for Third Child's Birth

'Crazy Rich Asians' Director Steps Away From 'Willow' to Prepare for Third Child's Birth

'The Bachelor' Recap: Matt James 'Overwhelmed' by Victoria and Marylnn's Fight

'The Bachelor' Recap: Matt James 'Overwhelmed' by Victoria and Marylnn's Fight