 

Kelly Brook Ditches Traditional Glitzy Christmas Outfits for 'Very Calming' Attires

Instagram
Celebrity

The 'One Big Happy' actress talks about her favorite outfits for the festive season, explaining how she prefers to wear clothes in 'neutrals and muted tones.'

  • Dec 27, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kelly Brook prefers "stability" when it comes to fashion. The 44-year-old presenter loved "kitsch" and glitzy outfits over the festive season in the past but she's now found sticking to neutral tones can be just as effective.

"I go for neutrals and muted tones and I can't believe how well that works at Christmas. It's a very calming palette, whereas I think in the past I've leant more towards kitsch and traditional Christmas trends. This year definitely reflects my state of mind better. I like to say that I'm in my stability era as everything in my life has come together," she told Britain's HELLO! magazine before Christmas.

And these days, Kelly - who is married to model Jeremy Parisi - favours outfits being "practical" over anything else. She explained, "I work six days a week at Heart Radio hosting my drivetime show so I need to be comfortable and tend to go for outfits that will take me through my day with ease - from dog walks to shopping, to lunch and then to work. I don't like doing multiple outfit changes and I'm definitely more of a practical dresser these days."

The brunette beauty finds shoes can be a great way to "elevate" an ordinary outfit into something special. She said, "I do think a heel can elevate a silky PJ set nicely. Or a lovely hiking boot to make a tracksuit feel less casual and more chic. Shoes are definitely a great way to spruce up a look but a killer trench coat works well too."

