'Black Panther 2' to Explore Other Characters and Different Subcultures

Walt Disney Pictures Movie

According to Marvel boss Kevin Feige, the upcoming second 'Black Panther' movie will focus on other characters while also honoring and respecting Chadwick Boseman's legacy.

Jan 12, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kevin Feige has insisted "Black Panther 2" "always" intended to focus on other characters.

The Marvel Studios boss confirmed the upcoming sequel will not feature CGI footage of the late Chadwick Boseman - who died of cancer last August (20) - nor would his role as T'Challa be recast, but stressed that the focus on the film was never intended to be on his character.

"So much of the comics and that first movie is the world of Wakanda," he told Deadline. "Wakanda is a place to further explore with characters and different subcultures. This was always and initially the primary focus of the next story. We're not going to have a CG Chadwick and we're not recasting T'Challa."

Kevin went on to praise writer-and-director Ryan Coogler for his "genius" work and, while the late actor won't feature in the movie, he promised the film will also "honour and respect" Chadwick's legacy.

"Ryan Coogler is working very hard right now on the script with all the respect and love and genius that he has, which gives us great solace, so it was always about furthering the mythology and the inspiration of Wakanda," he continued. "There's also the task of honouring and respecting the ongoing learnings and teachings from Chad as well."

The sequel will see the return of familiar faces like Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, and Letitia Wright.

Other details of the project are still scarce, but words ran rampant on the internet that Marvel considered passing the torch to M'Baku who's played by Winston Duke in the first film. The warrior protested T'Challa being the new king in the 2018 movie.