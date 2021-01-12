 
 

'Black Panther 2' to Explore Other Characters and Different Subcultures

'Black Panther 2' to Explore Other Characters and Different Subcultures
Walt Disney Pictures
Movie

According to Marvel boss Kevin Feige, the upcoming second 'Black Panther' movie will focus on other characters while also honoring and respecting Chadwick Boseman's legacy.

  • Jan 12, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kevin Feige has insisted "Black Panther 2" "always" intended to focus on other characters.

The Marvel Studios boss confirmed the upcoming sequel will not feature CGI footage of the late Chadwick Boseman - who died of cancer last August (20) - nor would his role as T'Challa be recast, but stressed that the focus on the film was never intended to be on his character.

"So much of the comics and that first movie is the world of Wakanda," he told Deadline. "Wakanda is a place to further explore with characters and different subcultures. This was always and initially the primary focus of the next story. We're not going to have a CG Chadwick and we're not recasting T'Challa."

  See also...

Kevin went on to praise writer-and-director Ryan Coogler for his "genius" work and, while the late actor won't feature in the movie, he promised the film will also "honour and respect" Chadwick's legacy.

"Ryan Coogler is working very hard right now on the script with all the respect and love and genius that he has, which gives us great solace, so it was always about furthering the mythology and the inspiration of Wakanda," he continued. "There's also the task of honouring and respecting the ongoing learnings and teachings from Chad as well."

The sequel will see the return of familiar faces like Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, and Letitia Wright.

Other details of the project are still scarce, but words ran rampant on the internet that Marvel considered passing the torch to M'Baku who's played by Winston Duke in the first film. The warrior protested T'Challa being the new king in the 2018 movie.

You can share this post!

Dr. Dre Remains in ICU, a Week After Brain Aneurysm

Cops Drop Investigation Into Robbery at Kelly Brook's Home
Related Posts
Marvel May Pass the Baton to M'Baku in 'Black Panther' Sequel

Marvel May Pass the Baton to M'Baku in 'Black Panther' Sequel

Rihanna Rumored Joining 'Black Panther 2' Cast

Rihanna Rumored Joining 'Black Panther 2' Cast

'Black Panther' Sequel Gets Start Date, Finds Its Villain

'Black Panther' Sequel Gets Start Date, Finds Its Villain

Marvel Rules Out Replacing Chadwick Boseman With CGI in 'Black Panther 2'

Marvel Rules Out Replacing Chadwick Boseman With CGI in 'Black Panther 2'

Most Read
Laverne Cox Quits Sex Industry Documentary Amid Backlash
Movie

Laverne Cox Quits Sex Industry Documentary Amid Backlash

David Hasselhoff on Working on New 'Knight Rider' Movie: I Have 'Emotional Hand' and 'Passion'

David Hasselhoff on Working on New 'Knight Rider' Movie: I Have 'Emotional Hand' and 'Passion'

Daisy Ridley Opens Up About the Not So Good Side of Joining 'Star Wars'

Daisy Ridley Opens Up About the Not So Good Side of Joining 'Star Wars'

Amy Adams to Have 'The Woman in the Window' Released on Netflix in First Half of 2021

Amy Adams to Have 'The Woman in the Window' Released on Netflix in First Half of 2021

'Star Wars: Rogue Squadron' Hires 'Doctor Strange 2' Screenwriter

'Star Wars: Rogue Squadron' Hires 'Doctor Strange 2' Screenwriter

Gal Gadot Burst Into Tears Watching 'Wonder Woman 1984' for First Time

Gal Gadot Burst Into Tears Watching 'Wonder Woman 1984' for First Time

Carey Mulligan's 'Promising Young Woman' Wins Big at Columbus Awards

Carey Mulligan's 'Promising Young Woman' Wins Big at Columbus Awards

'Home Alone 2' Fans Demand Removal of Trump's Cameo Following Capitol Riot

'Home Alone 2' Fans Demand Removal of Trump's Cameo Following Capitol Riot

'Nomadland' Wins Best Picture at National Society of Film Critics Awards

'Nomadland' Wins Best Picture at National Society of Film Critics Awards

Jack Quaid Defends His Character for Killing Amandla Stenberg's Rue in 'The Hunger Games'

Jack Quaid Defends His Character for Killing Amandla Stenberg's Rue in 'The Hunger Games'

'Black Panther 2' to Explore Other Characters and Different Subcultures

'Black Panther 2' to Explore Other Characters and Different Subcultures