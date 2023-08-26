Kelly Brook Auctions Off Her Designer Clothes in 'Cathartic' Clear-Out

Cover Images/Keith Mayhew Celebrity

Aug 26, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kelly Brook is putting some of her designer clothes up for auction. The 43-year-old star has announced that she's having a "cathartic" clear-out of her clothes, with some of the items being sold at auction for as little as £20.

The brunette beauty said, "It's been amazing to take a trip down memory lane and explore my storage units where vintage and designer pieces from my TV and film career have been preserved and archived over the decades."

"I'm so excited to part with pieces that really have shaped my life over the years and inspired many fashion collections I've designed for the High Street," she continued. "My storage units, together with the numerous homes I've lived in over the years, have been treasure troves for some of the most beautiful furniture, art and fashion sourced from all over the world."

The British beauty admitted, "It's been extremely cathartic to part with some iconic pieces I know fans and collectors will love. I'm very much looking forward to watching some of my favourite items go under the hammer and find a new home outside of a storage unit. Let the fun begin."

Kelly's clothes are set to go under the hammer at Hansons Auctioneers on August 31, and Stephanie Connell, who catalogued the Kelly Brook Collection, has claimed that the collection "showcases Kelly's impeccable eye for fashion." She said, "Kelly's clothes capture old-style Hollywood glamour. There's a wonderful selection of 32 lots including numerous vintage and designer pieces."

"Kelly acquired many of these rare vintage pieces specifically for her work as host of the original series of 'Celebrity Love Island' in 2005, paving the way to the global 'Love Island' success story," she added. "The collection showcases Kelly's impeccable eye for fashion and highlights her influence on British style."

