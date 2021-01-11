 
 

Taylor Swift's 'Evermore' Returns to No. 1 on Billboard 200 Chart, Breaks Record

Taylor Swift's 'Evermore' Returns to No. 1 on Billboard 200 Chart, Breaks Record
Music

The songstress earns her cumulative 51 weeks at No. 1, tying Michael Jackson as they are only preceded by The Beatles (132 weeks), Elvis Presley (67 weeks) and Garth Brooks (52 weeks).

  • Jan 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift's latest album "Evermore" doesn't stay away from No. 1 position on Billboard 200 chart for too long. The set reclaims the leading position on the chart for a third nonconsecutive week after earning 56,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending January 7, according to MRC Data.

Of the number, SEA units comprise 38,000 which equals to 50.43 million on-demand streams of the album's songs. Meanwhile, album sales are 16,000 with 2,000 being in the form of TEA units. That means the "Cardigan" singer earns her cumulative 51 weeks at No. 1, tying Michael Jackson. The stars are only preceded by The Beatles (132 weeks), Elvis Presley (67 weeks) and Garth Brooks (52 weeks).

Back to this week's chart, Lil Durk's "The Climb" ascends one spot from No. 3 to No. 2 in its third week on the list with 48,000 equivalent album units earned. Following it up is Pop Smoke's "Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon" that climbs up from No. 4 to No. 3 with 44,000 equivalent album units. Ariana Grande's "Positions" also rises from No. 5 to No. 4 after earning 35,000 equivalent album units.

  See also...

Meanwhile, last week's leader Playboi Carti's "Whole Lotta Red" plummets from No. 1 to No. 5 with 33,000 units earned. As for Megan Thee Stallion's "Good News", the album shifts from No. 7 to No. 6 with just over 32,000 units earned.

Luke Combs' "What You See Is What You Get" also rises one rang from No. 8 to No. 7 after earning 32,000 equivalent album units. The rest of Top 10 includes Bad Bunny's "El Ultimo Tour del Mundo", Juice WRLD's "Legends Never Die" and Lil Baby's "My Turn". "El Ultimo Tour del Mundo" ascends from No. 9 to No. 8 with 31,000 units, while "Legends Never Die" bounces back to the Top 10 with 30,000 units. As for "My Turn", it soars from No. 13 to No. 10 with 29,000 units earned.

Top Ten Billboard 200:

  1. "Evermore" - Taylor Swift (56,000 units)
  2. "The Voice" - Lil Durk (48,000 units)
  3. "Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon" - Pop Smoke (44,000 units)
  4. "Positions" - Ariana Grande (35,000 units)
  5. "Whole Lotta Red" - Playboi Carti (33,000 units)
  6. "Good News" - Megan Thee Stallion) (just over 32,000 units)
  7. "What You See Is What You Get" - Luke Combs (32,000 units)
  8. "El Ultimo Tour del Mundo" - Bad Bunny (31,000 units)
  9. "Legends Never Die" - Juice WRLD (30,000 units)
  10. "My Turn" - Lil Baby (29,000 units)

You can share this post!

Rege-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor Get Coy About Taking Romance Off-Screen

Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan Make Romance Instagram Official
Related Posts
Taylor Swift Puts End to Karlie Kloss Feud Speculation With Revelation About New 'Evermore' Songs

Taylor Swift Puts End to Karlie Kloss Feud Speculation With Revelation About New 'Evermore' Songs

Is Taylor Swift's Shading Ex-BFF Karlie Kloss in 'It's Time to Go'?

Is Taylor Swift's Shading Ex-BFF Karlie Kloss in 'It's Time to Go'?

Artist of the Week: Taylor Swift

Artist of the Week: Taylor Swift

Alleged Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Private Photo Leaks Online

Alleged Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Private Photo Leaks Online

Most Read
Ariel Pink Dropped by Label After Defending Pro-Trump Rally Attendance
Music

Ariel Pink Dropped by Label After Defending Pro-Trump Rally Attendance

Taylor Swift Puts End to Karlie Kloss Feud Speculation With Revelation About New 'Evermore' Songs

Taylor Swift Puts End to Karlie Kloss Feud Speculation With Revelation About New 'Evermore' Songs

Saweetie and Doja Cat Skinny Dipping in 'Best Friend' Music Video

Saweetie and Doja Cat Skinny Dipping in 'Best Friend' Music Video

Keyshia Cole Rolls Her Eyes After Her 'Verzuz' Battle With Ashanti Is Delayed Again

Keyshia Cole Rolls Her Eyes After Her 'Verzuz' Battle With Ashanti Is Delayed Again

Perrie Edwards Under Fire After Leaking Chart Position of 'Sweet Melody'

Perrie Edwards Under Fire After Leaking Chart Position of 'Sweet Melody'

Duran Duran to Kick Off David Bowie Tribute Event With 'Five Years' Cover

Duran Duran to Kick Off David Bowie Tribute Event With 'Five Years' Cover

David Bowie's Estate Commemorates His Birthday by Making His Music Available on TikTok

David Bowie's Estate Commemorates His Birthday by Making His Music Available on TikTok

Little Mix to Release New Music as Trio 'Very Soon'

Little Mix to Release New Music as Trio 'Very Soon'

Nicki Minaj Agrees to Pay Tracy Chapman $450K to End Copyright Dispute

Nicki Minaj Agrees to Pay Tracy Chapman $450K to End Copyright Dispute

Kings of Leon 'Dug Deep' for Comeback Album

Kings of Leon 'Dug Deep' for Comeback Album

David Bowie Planned on Doing More Albums After Releasing 'Blackstar'

David Bowie Planned on Doing More Albums After Releasing 'Blackstar'

Lars Ulrich Recalls Trying to Hide Behind His Drums During First Metallica Gig

Lars Ulrich Recalls Trying to Hide Behind His Drums During First Metallica Gig

You Me At Six Reveal What Will Make Them Stop Making Music

You Me At Six Reveal What Will Make Them Stop Making Music