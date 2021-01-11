Taylor Swift's 'Evermore' Returns to No. 1 on Billboard 200 Chart, Breaks Record

Music

Jan 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift's latest album "Evermore" doesn't stay away from No. 1 position on Billboard 200 chart for too long. The set reclaims the leading position on the chart for a third nonconsecutive week after earning 56,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending January 7, according to MRC Data.

Of the number, SEA units comprise 38,000 which equals to 50.43 million on-demand streams of the album's songs. Meanwhile, album sales are 16,000 with 2,000 being in the form of TEA units. That means the "Cardigan" singer earns her cumulative 51 weeks at No. 1, tying Michael Jackson. The stars are only preceded by The Beatles (132 weeks), Elvis Presley (67 weeks) and Garth Brooks (52 weeks).

Back to this week's chart, Lil Durk's "The Climb" ascends one spot from No. 3 to No. 2 in its third week on the list with 48,000 equivalent album units earned. Following it up is Pop Smoke's "Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon" that climbs up from No. 4 to No. 3 with 44,000 equivalent album units. Ariana Grande's "Positions" also rises from No. 5 to No. 4 after earning 35,000 equivalent album units.

Meanwhile, last week's leader Playboi Carti's "Whole Lotta Red" plummets from No. 1 to No. 5 with 33,000 units earned. As for Megan Thee Stallion's "Good News", the album shifts from No. 7 to No. 6 with just over 32,000 units earned.

Luke Combs' "What You See Is What You Get" also rises one rang from No. 8 to No. 7 after earning 32,000 equivalent album units. The rest of Top 10 includes Bad Bunny's "El Ultimo Tour del Mundo", Juice WRLD's "Legends Never Die" and Lil Baby's "My Turn". "El Ultimo Tour del Mundo" ascends from No. 9 to No. 8 with 31,000 units, while "Legends Never Die" bounces back to the Top 10 with 30,000 units. As for "My Turn", it soars from No. 13 to No. 10 with 29,000 units earned.

Top Ten Billboard 200: