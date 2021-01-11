 
 

Rege-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor Get Coy About Taking Romance Off-Screen

Rege-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor Get Coy About Taking Romance Off-Screen
British Vogue Magazine
Celebrity

When teased about their possible romance in real life during a joint interview, the Simon Basset depicter on 'Bridgerton' jokes he and his co-star are 'playing footsie' under the table.

  • Jan 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - Rege-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor are playing coy when it comes to speculations about them dating in real life. Having been rumored to have been bringing their on-screen romance off-screen, the actors playing Simon Basset and Daphne Bridgerton on "Bridgerton" dodged questions about their relationship status.

The two stars set the record straight during a joint interview with Access Hollywood on Saturday, January 9. "I think everything you need to know is on camera. That's why we presented it so beautifully for you," the 31-year-old hunk said with a laugh when pressed about the subject.

"All the sparks that flew off of the beautiful scripts that we were handed, and so I think that the sparky scripted material are more than enough," Rege-Jean added. His co-star, in the meantime, refrained from making any comment. Yet, she blushingly smiled after the question about their relationship was brought up.

Rege-Jean's statement prompted interviewer Kit Hoover to quip that he and Phoebe were "actually together" and acted as if they were not in the same place during the chat. In response to the joke, the "For the People" actor jested, "We're playing footsie under here."

  See also...

Phoebe has previously talked about her steamy scene with Rege-Jean in the period drama series. When speaking to Grazia UK in December 2020, she said, "My first-ever scene was in episode six, where Simon is going down on Daphne."

"And it was so great, because it felt safe and fun. You choreograph it like a stunt, or a dance. It's crazy to me that (an intimacy co-ordinator) hasn't been there in the past," she continued, "I've done sex scenes before that I can't believe I did. It was only five or six years ago, but it would not be allowed now."

The "Waterloo Road" actress additionally admitted that she is also as much of a fan of the new TV series as viewers. "I love her coming-of-age story and her sexual awakening," she spilled. "I love... watching her figure it out for herself. She's a late bloomer, but it's not like she can Google it."

You can share this post!

'Home Alone 2' Fans Demand Removal of Trump's Cameo Following Capitol Riot

Taylor Swift's 'Evermore' Returns to No. 1 on Billboard 200 Chart, Breaks Record
Related Posts
'Bridgerton' Star Rege-Jean Page Rises as Contender for New James Bond

'Bridgerton' Star Rege-Jean Page Rises as Contender for New James Bond

Most Read
Radio Host Alex Jones Admits to Leading Mob Storming Capitol Hill Under Trump's Direction
Celebrity

Radio Host Alex Jones Admits to Leading Mob Storming Capitol Hill Under Trump's Direction

Blueface Baffles Fans for Posting Nudes on Instagram

Blueface Baffles Fans for Posting Nudes on Instagram

Jennifer Lawrence's Alleged 'Wild Boozy Rides' Exposed by Uber Drivers

Jennifer Lawrence's Alleged 'Wild Boozy Rides' Exposed by Uber Drivers

Lucy Lawless Smacks Down Kevin Sorbo for Promoting Antifa Conspiracy Theory

Lucy Lawless Smacks Down Kevin Sorbo for Promoting Antifa Conspiracy Theory

George Clooney Says Capitol Hill Riot Will Put Donald Trump 'Into the Dustbin of History'

George Clooney Says Capitol Hill Riot Will Put Donald Trump 'Into the Dustbin of History'

Celebrities Accused of Faking Their Accents

Celebrities Accused of Faking Their Accents

Bobby Lytes Stays Positive After Lil Nas X Responds to His Flirty Comments: 'I'm Making Progress'

Bobby Lytes Stays Positive After Lil Nas X Responds to His Flirty Comments: 'I'm Making Progress'

Kellyanne Conway Irritated by Daughter Claudia Dancing to Trump Diss Track

Kellyanne Conway Irritated by Daughter Claudia Dancing to Trump Diss Track

Report: Jason Sudeikis Believes Olivia Wilde Cheated on Him With New BF Harry Styles

Report: Jason Sudeikis Believes Olivia Wilde Cheated on Him With New BF Harry Styles

Chrissy Teigen and More Stars Rejoice After Donald Trump Is Permanently Banned on Twitter

Chrissy Teigen and More Stars Rejoice After Donald Trump Is Permanently Banned on Twitter

Kurtis Blow Shows Off Dance Moves As He Recovers From Heart Transplant Surgery

Kurtis Blow Shows Off Dance Moves As He Recovers From Heart Transplant Surgery

Tessa Thompson Got Hit by 'Big Monster Truck' On New Year's Eve

Tessa Thompson Got Hit by 'Big Monster Truck' On New Year's Eve

Tim 'Ripper' Owens Stunned by Iced Earth Co-Founder's Link to Capitol Siege

Tim 'Ripper' Owens Stunned by Iced Earth Co-Founder's Link to Capitol Siege