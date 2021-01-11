Rege-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor Get Coy About Taking Romance Off-Screen

British Vogue Magazine Celebrity

When teased about their possible romance in real life during a joint interview, the Simon Basset depicter on 'Bridgerton' jokes he and his co-star are 'playing footsie' under the table.

AceShowbiz - Rege-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor are playing coy when it comes to speculations about them dating in real life. Having been rumored to have been bringing their on-screen romance off-screen, the actors playing Simon Basset and Daphne Bridgerton on "Bridgerton" dodged questions about their relationship status.

The two stars set the record straight during a joint interview with Access Hollywood on Saturday, January 9. "I think everything you need to know is on camera. That's why we presented it so beautifully for you," the 31-year-old hunk said with a laugh when pressed about the subject.

"All the sparks that flew off of the beautiful scripts that we were handed, and so I think that the sparky scripted material are more than enough," Rege-Jean added. His co-star, in the meantime, refrained from making any comment. Yet, she blushingly smiled after the question about their relationship was brought up.

Rege-Jean's statement prompted interviewer Kit Hoover to quip that he and Phoebe were "actually together" and acted as if they were not in the same place during the chat. In response to the joke, the "For the People" actor jested, "We're playing footsie under here."

Phoebe has previously talked about her steamy scene with Rege-Jean in the period drama series. When speaking to Grazia UK in December 2020, she said, "My first-ever scene was in episode six, where Simon is going down on Daphne."

"And it was so great, because it felt safe and fun. You choreograph it like a stunt, or a dance. It's crazy to me that (an intimacy co-ordinator) hasn't been there in the past," she continued, "I've done sex scenes before that I can't believe I did. It was only five or six years ago, but it would not be allowed now."

The "Waterloo Road" actress additionally admitted that she is also as much of a fan of the new TV series as viewers. "I love her coming-of-age story and her sexual awakening," she spilled. "I love... watching her figure it out for herself. She's a late bloomer, but it's not like she can Google it."