Kardashians Offer Glimpse of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' Bittersweet End

The 'KUWTK' has wrapped filming after fifteen years as Kim, Khloe, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall, Kylie, and Kris Jenner reunite to shoot the last dinner scene.

Jan 10, 2021

AceShowbiz - The Kardashians have filmed their last scene of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians".

The reality show is set to end after this series and siblings Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, and Kendall and Kylie Jenner, and their mum Kris Jenner, have reunited to film the last dinner scene of the E! programme, after 14 years of being on the air.

Kim shared a video from the set, where she showed her millions of followers herself getting her microphone fitted for the final time. She also showed off the table setting, where each of the family was given a special customised emoji as their place setting.

Back in September (20), it was confirmed "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" will end in 2021.

Kim wrote in a statement, "It is with heavy hearts that we've made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians."

"After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who've watched us for all of these years - through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We'll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we've met along the way."

"Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who've spent countless hours documenting our lives."

"Our last season will air early next year in 2021. Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn't be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years."

"This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever."