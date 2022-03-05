Kourtney Kardashian Says 'KUWTK' Has 'Toxic Environment'

Instagram TV

In a new interview, the 42-year-old Poosh founder also admits to playing a character of a b****y sister towards the end of her famous family's long-running TV show.

Mar 5, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kourtney Kardashian is speaking out against her family's long-running TV show "Keeping Up with the Kardashians". In a new interview, the reality TV star claimed that the set of the show was "toxic."

"Shooting our show, it became a really toxic environment at the end for me," Kourtney spoke to Bustle in an interview which was released on Thursday, March 3. She also admitted to playing a character of a b****y sister towards the end of the show.

"I would fight with my sisters. There was, like, just a lot going on," so she said. "And even for me personally, I wasn't in the happiest place. I felt like I was being almost a character."

The Poosh founder added the narrative was "this is Kourtney, and she's in a bad mood, so even though she was laughing really at lunch, we're going to cut out the laughing and let's only use the annoying comment that she said." She also claimed that while she was "used to always being a b***h and having no feelings," she's the complete opposite in reality.

"I just have feelings. Like, an abundance of them. I would just start crying all the time," "The Kardashians" star shared.

Kourtney has now changed her mindset, thanks to her therapy journey. "Normally I'd have a really good comeback [to insults], like, 'Well, you're covered in cellulite.' But then I would be like, 'I have nothing mean to say. I'm not a b***h anymore," she elaborated.

This is not the first time for Kourtney to talk about the "toxic environment" on the show, which ended after 20 seasons. "I have been filming the show non-stop for 14 years," Kourtney explained on Vogue Arabia her brief exit from the show in 2020.

"I was feeling unfulfilled and it became a toxic environment for me to continue to have it occupy as much of my life as it was. Privacy is something I have come to value and finding that balance of private moments with being on a reality show is hard," she shared. "People have this misconception that I don’t want to work, which isn’t true. I am following my happiness and putting my energy into that which makes me happy.”