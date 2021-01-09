 
 

Lamar Odom Addresses 'Bitter' Ex-Fiancee Sabrina Parr, Says She Needs Help

Lamar Odom Addresses 'Bitter' Ex-Fiancee Sabrina Parr, Says She Needs Help
Despite everything, the former Los Angeles Lakers player says that he's grateful for the valuable lesson he gets from this whole thing in addition to wishing the life coach 'the best.'

AceShowbiz - Lamar Odom offers more details about his nasty split from ex-fiancee Sabrina Parr after she was featured on "The Wendy Williams Show". In a new video that he uploaded on his Instagram account on Friday, January 8, the former NBA player put the life coach on blast, calling her "bitter" and insinuating that she's "toxic" for him.

"So, it's kinda crazy, I woke up this morning and started getting all of these calls due to someone had went on Wendy Williams and made incredible, hurtful, allegations and it kind of got me in the mode to where the New York Times best-seller author wanted to write some things down to kinda address it," said Lamar of Sabrina in the video. He added, "Address it to myself, maybe. But just some things that I wrote down I kinda wanted to share with you guys."

Despite everything, the former Los Angeles Lakers player said that he's grateful for the valuable lesson he got from this whole thing. "First, I would like to say that I'm grateful for life experiences and this experience has taught me a valuable lesson and that lesson is to clearly make sure that all individuals that I choose to have in my inner circle are loyal and honest," Odom continued. "We all have our ups and downs in life. Me and this girl, we shared a moment in time and within that moment in time I found out that we should not be together."

The ex-husband of Khloe Kardashian later wished Sabrina "all the best," though he believed that "she's in need to help like we all are in life." He also said that the "slander" and "bulls**t lies" needed to stop. "I'm living, not just existing. I am Lamar Odom and I am blessed," he concluded.

This arrives after Sabrina opened up about being in jail for domestic violence-related charge after physically attacking her former husband. "I'm defending myself, you know, I hit him extremely hard. And so, I was arrested for that," Sabrina shared in an interview. "He was a big guy and he was a ex-football player and was very strong. I couldn't do anything with my hands even if I wanted to."

Sabrina told the host that she used a weapon to attack her ex. "Actually it was a trophy. I was standing next to a trophy case. I grabbed whatever I could and swung it," she recalled, "So I went to jail. In Ohio, there is no self-defense law." Sabrina also said that she wasn't "100% unbothered by anyone's comments."

