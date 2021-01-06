 
 

Alec Baldwin 'Unconditionally Supports' Wife Hilaria After Backlash Over Spanish Accent

The former '30 Rock' star and his 37-year-old wife are 'very upset' and 'deeply affected' that her cultural identity and background 'are being questioned.'

AceShowbiz - Alec Baldwin has made sure that his wife could still find an ally in him. More than a week after Hilaria Baldwin found herself under fire over her Spanish accent, the former "30 Rock" star was reported to have offered unconditional support to his wife of eight years regardless of the situation.

"Alec has always known that Hilaria is from Boston," a source told Entertainment Tonight. "Alec unconditionally supports and loves Hilaria in whatever she does and this situation has been no exception. They are focused on taking care of their small five children and being there for each other as a family."

On how Alec and Hilaria felt after her cultural identity and background were "being questioned," the source claimed that they were "very upset." Noting that the controversy has "deeply affected" the yoga guru and her family, the insider added, "[She] is such a soft-spoken, kind, caring and loving person, and the harassment and hate that she has been receiving on social media has been a lot for her."

While the source further stressed that Alec always knew Hilaria was originally from Boston, the 62-year-old actor ironically told David Letterman back in 2013 that she was from Spain. "My wife is from Spain," he said, while impersonating her speaking on the phone with an accent. "I don't mean to be racist when I put that accent on, by the way."

Alec has also defended Hilaria after she came clean about her heritage. Making use of Instagram on December 27, 2020, he pointed out, "People feel that they can say anything. They can say anything. They probably would like to do anything if they weren't at risk of getting caught and going to prison."

"I would say the majority of what's been said... is false. It's so spectacularly false. And they've said it about people I love, false things," the father of Ireland Baldwin continued. "When you love somebody, you want to defend them."

