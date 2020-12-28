 
 

Alec Baldwin Blames Social Media Anonymity for Enabling Attack at Wife Hilaria Over Spanish Accent

WENN/Instar
Celebrity

Defending the mother of his five children, the 'Saturday Night Live' recurring star calls out social media users who started accusing his wife of faking her Spanish accent.

  • Dec 28, 2020

AceShowbiz - Alec Baldwin has spoken up after some social media users questioned his wife Hilaria Baldwin's heritage and cultural background. Defending the mother of his five children, the actor blamed social media and its anonymity for enabling the attack at his wife.

"We live in a world now where we're hidden behind the anonymity of social media," the 62-year-old said in an Instagram video posted on Sunday, December 27, without directly mentioning the issue he addressed. "People feel that they can say anything. They can say anything. They probably would like to do anything if they weren't at risk of getting caught and going to prison."

The "30 Rock" alum continued, "Because they can't do that, because that involves real commitment to do something, to express those feelings, they say things, no profile picture very often, sometimes yes, no identifying features there, hidden behind the anonymity of social media, they want to just shoot it all over you and spray it all over you, their venom and their hate."

Alec also appeared to criticize tabloids for picking up the unconfirmed allegation against his wife as noting, "And you have to consider the source. There's things that have been said lately about people that I love, that I care about deeply, which are ridiculous. I mean, just ridiculous."

He went on stressing, "I would say the majority of what's been said... is false. It's so spectacularly false. And they've said it about people I love, false things." As to why he posted his video, the outspoken critic of Donald Trump explained, "When you love somebody, you want to defend them."

Hilaria was earlier forced to defend herself after she's accused of faking her Spanish accent. One Twitter user sarcastically wrote, "You have to admire Hilaria Baldwin's commitment to her decade long grift where she impersonates a Spanish person."

Trying to back up the claim, the individual later posted a video that showed the yoga instructor speaking in a different accent during a TV appearance. Its caption read, "Fake Spanish accent debut - this woman grew up in Massachusetts." The troll additionally noted in a second clip, "Here she is pretending not to know how to say cucumber in English."

Hilaria then turned to her Instagram account to respond to the allegation. "I'm born in Boston, and then I spent some of my childhood in Boston, some of my childhood in Spain... everybody is over there in Spain and now I'm here. So there was a lot of back and forth my entire life," she explained her heritage in a video.

The 36-year-old added that she "grew up speaking two languages" and wanted to raise her kids the same way. She also addressed a viral video in which she seemed to have a thicker accent. "If I'm speaking a lot of Spanish, I tend to mix them... If I start to get nervous or upset, I start to mix the two. And this is something I've always been a little insecure about," she confessed.

