'RHOD' Star Brandi Redmond Gets Candid About Being Suicidal Due to Racism Scandal

'I was willing to end my life, because I felt like that's what I should do,' the 'Real Housewives of Dallas' star recalls the moment when she received huge public backlash over past offensive video.

Jan 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Brandi Redmond's racism scandal last year took a toll on her. "The Real Housewives of Dallas" cast member opened up about her struggle while receiving huge public backlash, which led her to be suicidal, after a racially insensitive video featuring her surfaced at the beginning of 2020.

"About three and a half years ago, I made a video and posted it on my Instagram," the 42-year-old reality TV star shared in the show's season 5 premiere on Tuesday, January 5, referring to the video of her mocking Asians. "The video was of me making fun of my squinty eyes."

"I understand that I hurt people," she said to co-star Stephanie Hollman while holding back tears, adding, "Honestly, it was stupid and ignorant. I did it in front of my children and it was horrible. I want to be a good example for my children. I was wrong." Trying to calm her down, Stephanie told Brandi, "Your kids know you're a good person, girl."

Recalling the criticism she earned after the video made its way out online, Brandi continued, "The reaction of people was to cancel me, that I was a horrible person, a horrible mother." She also revealed that the whole thing affected her mental health, "I went away for treatment because I was suicidal. I had so much guilt and shame. I needed help."

"I was willing to end my life, because I felt like that's what I should do," she continued. "I'm extremely sorry for my actions and the pain that I caused people. I'm putting that pain back on myself because I'm ashamed."

Meanwhile, of the controversy, co-star Tiffany Moon weighed in it in an interview ahead of the episode, "That video came out after the last season had finished. It had nothing to do with me really, but I felt responsible to address Brandi for it because I think when she did it, she didn't mean any harm and she didn't know how her words and actions could be interpreted by many people such as myself as hurtful or bringing back memories of being called certain names and told that I have slanty eyes and things like that. So I wanted to address her personally."

"We did it just she and I because I wanted her to know even though sometimes you don't mean harm with your actions and words, that they can be hurtful," she added. "We really just made it a teachable moment. But I felt no need to berate her or make her feel worse or suffer because I think it was very clear to me that she was sorry for what she did and she had learned her lesson. So I think the viewers will get to see all of that pan out this season."