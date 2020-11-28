 
 

Kodak Black Vows to Donate $1M If Donald Trump Grants Him Pardon

This is not the first time for the South Florida rapper to ask POTUS for assistance in getting freedom as back in September, the South Florida spitter's lawyers reach out to Trump to ask him for a similar favor.

  • Nov 28, 2020

AceShowbiz - Kodak Black seemingly will do anything to get early freedom. The "Wake Up in the Sky" rapper, who was sentenced to 46 months in Kentucky's United States Penitentiary Big Sandy for unlawful possession of marijuana and criminal possession of a firearm, made use of his Twitter account to offer yet another plea to President Donald Trump for a pardon.

Kodak didn't plan to play around this time as his plea involved staggering seven-figures. "If The President Them Free Me, I'm Gonna Spend 1 million on Charity with The First Year I'm Out," he wrote on the blue bird app on Friday, November 27. "That's On Everything!!"

This is not the first time for the rapper to ask POTUS for assistance in getting freedom. Back in September, the South Florida spitter's lawyers reach out to Trump to ask him to get the rapper's sentence commuted due to an unfair sentence and alleged abuse from prison personnel. "It details why we feel it would be appropriate in his situation," Kodak's lawyer, Bradford Cohen, explained at the time. "We still have the pending case in Washington DC against the BOP and the one in Miami against the US Marshall Service."

Kodak also asked the businessman-turned-president for an in-person meeting in April. "Tell Donald Trump to pull-up on me, I got a brilliant idea," Kodak wrote in an open letter on Instagram. "I thought of something back in Miami but I dismissed it ['cause] I be thinking I b crazy sometimes. This s**t keep following me tho! This ain't got nothing to do with my wrongful conviction, come see me I got my corona mask on."

He also did several good deeds in attempt to get a favorable decision from the president. Kodak donated school supplies and technological upgrades for Broward County Florida students disenfranchised by the COVID-19 pandemic back in March and spent $15,000 for Pompano Beach families' Thanksgiving meals earlier this week.

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Kodak won't be out of prison until November 3, 2022 after pleading guilty to felony gun possession in October 2019. His lawyers, however, believe that the rapper deserves to be released to a halfway house as early as next year.

