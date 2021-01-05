 
 

Emma Stone Spotted Staying Active While Pregnant With First Child

Emma Stone Spotted Staying Active While Pregnant With First Child
WENN/Avalon
Celebrity

The 'Zombieland: Double Tap' actress, who is believed to have tied the knot with Dave McCary in September, flaunts her growing baby bump during a walk with a friend in Los Angeles.

  • Jan 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - Emma Stone has a bun in the oven. The "Zombieland: Double Tap" actress, who is believed to have tied the knot with Dave McCary more than three months earlier, was spotted staying active while pregnant with their first child as she went out and about in Los Angeles.

In a series of photos obtained by Daily Mail, the 32-year-old was caught on camera cradling her growing baby bump during a walk with a female friend. During the Wednesday, December 30 outing, she opted to go with black outfit with a long-sleeved T-shirt and leggings paired with a cap and sneakers.

While Emma has yet to confirm her pregnancy, a source offered some details to Us Weekly. "She seems very happy and very excited about becoming a mother - she's constantly oohing and cooing. She looks great, she looks healthy, she's glowing," the source claimed. "She's been keeping up with friends and work lately, she's always staying active and gets her daily exercise in."

  See also...

The "La La Land" star has been plagued with speculations of her pregnancy since news about her getting married to the "Saturday Night Live" writer in September 2020 hit the headlines. Two months later, she added fuel to the rumors when she told Entertainment Tonight's child reporter Macklin Cohen that she was looking forward to having her own kids.

During an interview over "The Croods: A New Age", Emma was asked how she feels about starting a "pack" of her own. In response, she stated, "I feel pretty good about starting my own pack. Although I don't think that my pack would be quite as physically capable as the Croods are." She added, "They're pretty rough and tumble and I don't know if my pack would be as rough and tumble."

Emma and Dave, who began dating in October 2017, got engaged in December 2019. By May 2020, rumors about them secretly getting married surfaced, especially after the Oscar-winning actress swapped her engagement ring for a simple gold band when appearing on Reese Witherspoon's "Hello Sunshine" series.

You can share this post!

Zoe Kravitz Is Not Dating Channing Tatum After Karl Glusman Divorce

'Charm City Kings' Star Lakeyria Doughty Charged With Girlfriend's Murder
Related Posts
Emma Stone to Help Raise Fund for Beirut Recovery Effort by Auctioning Off 2015 Oscars Dress

Emma Stone to Help Raise Fund for Beirut Recovery Effort by Auctioning Off 2015 Oscars Dress

Emma Stone Fuels Pregnancy Rumors as She Feels 'Pretty Good' About Starting Her Own Pack of Kids

Emma Stone Fuels Pregnancy Rumors as She Feels 'Pretty Good' About Starting Her Own Pack of Kids

Emma Stone and Fiance Dave McCary Fan Marriage Rumors With Matching Rings

Emma Stone and Fiance Dave McCary Fan Marriage Rumors With Matching Rings

Emma Stone Thought to Have Married Dave McCary After Flashing Wedding Band on Ring Finger

Emma Stone Thought to Have Married Dave McCary After Flashing Wedding Band on Ring Finger

Most Read
Rocker Mick Bolton Dies at 72
Celebrity

Rocker Mick Bolton Dies at 72

Zoe Kravitz Files for Divorce From Husband After 18 Months of Marriage

Zoe Kravitz Files for Divorce From Husband After 18 Months of Marriage

Beyonce Treats Fans to Never-Before-Seen Footage of Her Kids Ahead of 2021

Beyonce Treats Fans to Never-Before-Seen Footage of Her Kids Ahead of 2021

Mike Will Made It and Swae Lee 'Could Have Been Dead Easily' in Horrible Car Crash

Mike Will Made It and Swae Lee 'Could Have Been Dead Easily' in Horrible Car Crash

Rapper Yella Beezy Caught Exposing Manhood in Leaked Surveillance Footage

Rapper Yella Beezy Caught Exposing Manhood in Leaked Surveillance Footage

Future and Girlfriend Spark Wedding Rumor With New Year's Eve Picture

Future and Girlfriend Spark Wedding Rumor With New Year's Eve Picture

Pics: Nancy Pelosi's House Vandalized on New Year's Day With Pig's Head and Fake Blood

Pics: Nancy Pelosi's House Vandalized on New Year's Day With Pig's Head and Fake Blood

Naturi Naughton Engaged, to Keep Fiance's Identity a Secret Until Wedding Day

Naturi Naughton Engaged, to Keep Fiance's Identity a Secret Until Wedding Day

Ceaser Emanuel's Baby Mama Supports Daughter's Physical Abuse Allegations Despite His Denial

Ceaser Emanuel's Baby Mama Supports Daughter's Physical Abuse Allegations Despite His Denial

Azealia Banks Compares Rihanna to 'Beavis and Butthead' Over Her New Mullet

Azealia Banks Compares Rihanna to 'Beavis and Butthead' Over Her New Mullet

Bond Girl Tanya Roberts Dead After Suddenly Collapsing Post-Dog Walk

Bond Girl Tanya Roberts Dead After Suddenly Collapsing Post-Dog Walk

Alexander Wang to Hold Sexual Assault Accusers Responsible for 'Grotesquely False' Allegations

Alexander Wang to Hold Sexual Assault Accusers Responsible for 'Grotesquely False' Allegations

Twitter Reacts to Mariah Carey's Shady Smile During Jennifer Lopez's NYE Performance

Twitter Reacts to Mariah Carey's Shady Smile During Jennifer Lopez's NYE Performance