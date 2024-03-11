Oscars 2024: Emma Stone Goes Viral After Seen Panicking for Missing 'Poor Things' Win

Invision/AP Movie

A video of the 'Poor Things' actress panicking backstage for missing a Best Makeup and Hairstyling win for the fantasy movie at the 2024 Oscars goes viral.

Mar 11, 2024

AceShowbiz - Emma Stone is adorable through and through. The "Poor Things" actress sparked chatter online after a video featuring her panicking backstage for missing a win for the fantasy movie at the 2024 Oscars went viral.

The said clip saw the "La La Land" star speaking with some other people backstage, not knowing that her movie won the award for Best Makeup and Hairstyling. As soon as she noticed that makeup artists and stylists Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston were on stage to accept the prize, Stone looked visibly panicked.

She appeared to yell, "OMG! It's going in and I'm not there. OMG, OMG!" The actress later hurriedly went back inside though she looked struggling due to her dress, which was a custom creation by Louis Vuitton.

Upon watching the footage, Internet users couldn't help but find her reaction cute. "She's so cute running in that dress," one said. "She's so cute. And the dress looks better than the photos," another fan gushed. Someone else commented, "I get why she and [Taylor Swift] are friends."

The video also went viral because some people thought Stone was running to get back inside to catch Ariana Grande on the stage. A user wrote, "Emma Stone fangirling over Ariana Grande is so me." One other excited fan noted, "Emma Stone got star struck when she saw Ariana Grande. The crumbs that I'm living for."

That aside, it was a big night for Stone. She won the best actress award thanks to her performance in "Poor Things" at the award ceremony, which took place on Sunday, March 10 in Los Angeles. "It's not about me. It's about a team that came together to make something greater than the sum of its parts and that is the great thing about making movies," Stone said during her speech.

Stone, who won over "Killers of the Flower Moon" star Lily Gladstone and other fellow nominees, added, "I am so deeply honored to share this with every cast member and every crew member. Yorgos, thank you for the gift of a lifetime in Bella Baxter."

Find the full list of the 2024 Oscars winners here.

