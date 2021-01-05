 
 

'Charm City Kings' Star Lakeyria Doughty Charged With Girlfriend's Murder

The dirt biker, who is also known as 'Wheelie Queen', is accused of stabbing her girlfriend to death after she was found 'covered in blood near the victim' on New Year's Day.

AceShowbiz - Lakeyria Doughty, a dirt biker who appeared in HBO's film "Charm City Kings", has been arrested for alleged murder. She was charged with first and second-degree assault, and assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the death of 33-year-old Tiffany Wilson, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

Lakeyria of the 1100 block of Moneta Court is accused of stabbing her girlfriend to death. Police responded to a report of a stabbing at a home in the 1200 block of North Stricker Street on New Year's Day at around 4:15 A.M.

When officers arrived, they found Tiffany suffering from multiple stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Lakeyria, who is known as "Wheelie Queen", was immediately taken into police custody as a witness and potential suspect after she was found "covered in blood near the victim."

Lakeyria told police in a statement that she had come home and found Wilson lying on the floor suffering from a stab wound and holding a knife. However, during the investigation, police learned that the 26-year-old called 911 and told a dispatcher that the two "were having an argument when the victim produced a knife and stabbed herself."

According to a police spokesman, the stabbing stemmed from "a domestic situation where cooler heads didn't prevail." A police probable cause statement obtained by PEOPLE further detailed, "Investigation revealed evidence of a physical altercation throughout the apartment, which included displaced furniture, scuff marks on the walls, and hair and jewelry consistent with having been forcefully removed from a person during an assault."

It went on revealing, "The kitchen where the victim was located showed a significant amount of blood evidence and a large knife with suspected blood on the blade and handle."

Medical examiner investigators at the scene additionally said that the "injury appeared inconsistent with a self-inflicted wound, contradicting Ms. Doughty's statement to the first responding officers on the scene."

The case was the city's first homicide of 2021. Lakeyria, who also stars on TV series "Lost Kings", is now being held in Central Booking where she is waiting to see a court commissioner.

