Emma Stone Fuels Pregnancy Rumors as She Feels 'Pretty Good' About Starting Her Own Pack of Kids

The 'La La Land' actress has added fuel to the pregnancy rumors as she confirms she is looking forward to having her own children with rumored husband Dave McCary.

Nov 6, 2020

AceShowbiz - Emma Stone is "feeling pretty good" about starting her own "pack" of children with rumoured husband Dave McCary.

The 31-year-old actress has been the subject of pregnancy rumours since news of her reported wedding in September (20) hit headlines. And in an interview with Entertainment Tonight's child reporter Macklin Cohen, the redheaded screen star did little to dispel speculation as she explained she's looking forward to having children of her own.

When Macklin asked how she feels about starting a "pack" of her own - referring to computer-animated movie "The Croods: A New Age", in which Emma stars - she replied, "I feel pretty good about starting my own pack. Although I don't think that my pack would be quite as physically capable as the Croods are. ...They're pretty rough and tumble and I don't know if my pack would be as rough and tumble."

Emma voices Eep in the prehistoric movie while Kelly Marie Tran takes on the role of Dawn. And as for how they differ from their on-screen alter egos, Emma commented, "In the movie, we like to jump walls and gallop and go on a lot of very crazy adventures," while Kelly added, "In real life, I feel like I'm the opposite and I like to sit on the couch and watch movies and be very safe and comfortable."

Emma and Dave got engaged to Dave in December (19) after two years of dating.