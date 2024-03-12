Oscars 2024: Emma Stone Looks Unimpressed by Jimmy Kimmel's Joke About 'Poor Things'

Cover Images/AP /Invision Movie

Many social media users assume that the 35-year-old actress, who portrays Bella Baxter in the 2023 Comedy/Sci-Fi, calls the comedian a 'prick' for joking about the film.

AceShowbiz - Emma Stone had some headline-making moments at the 2024 Oscars. One of the reasons why the actress went viral was when she looked unimpressed by host Jimmy Kimmel's joke about "Poor Things".

Throughout the night, clips of the Best Picture nominees played to remind everyone which movies were up for the top award. After "Poor Things" was displayed, the 56-year-old cracked a joke, saying, "Those were all the parts of Poor Things we're allowed to show on TV."

The camera cut to Emma, who appeared to get annoyed by the joke. After the moment went viral on social media, many users interpreted the Bella Baxter depicter's lips as calling Jimmy a "prick."

It is still not confirmed what Emma has actually said. However, during the opening monologue, Jimmy gave a shout-out to Emma by saying, "Emma, you were so unbelievably great in 'Poor Things'." He added, "Emma played an adult woman with a brain of a child, like the lady who gave the rebuttal to the State of the Union on Thursday night."

The comedian was making a reference to Republican Katie Britt, who was dubbed "scary mom" over her bizarre speech earlier in the week. Also making fun of Katie was Scarlett Johansson on this week's episode of "Saturday Night Live".

Back to Emma, she additionally sparked chatter online after panicking backstage about missing a win for the fantasy movie at the annual award-giving ceremony. In a video, the "La La Land" star was seen speaking with some other people backstage, not knowing that her movie won the award for Best Makeup and Hairstyling.

As soon as she noticed that makeup artists and stylists Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston were on stage to accept the prize, Emma looked visibly panicked. She appeared to yell, "OMG! It's going in and I'm not there. OMG, OMG!" The actress later hurriedly went back inside though she looked struggling due to her dress, which was a custom creation by Louis Vuitton.

Upon watching the footage, Internet users couldn't help but find her reaction cute. "She's so cute running in that dress," one said. "She's so cute. And the dress looks better than the photos," another fan gushed. Someone else commented, "I get why she and [Taylor Swift] are friends."

