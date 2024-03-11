Video: Emma Stone Jokingly Blames Ryan Gosling for Wardrobe Malfunction as She Accepts Oscar

Instagram/YouTube Celebrity

The 35-year-old actress is seen covering the back of her dress while making her way onto the stage after she's announced as the winner of Best Actress at the 2024 Academy Awards.

Mar 11, 2024

AceShowbiz - Emma Stone had a wardrobe mishap on one of the biggest nights of her career. The actress revealed she had ripped her dress before she was named Best Actress at the 96th annual Academy Awards on Sunday, March 10.

The 35-year-old looked stunned when her name was read as the winner in the category, which she won for her performance in "Poor Things". After sharing a hug with her husband Dave McCary, she was seen covering the back of her dress while making her way onto the stage.

Stone, who made sure to greet all five presenters and former Best Actress winners, showed her ripped dress as soon as she took the mic. "My dress is broken," she told the audience at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

"I think it happened during 'I'm Just Ken'. I'm pretty sure," she explained, alluding to Ryan Gosling's performance of the "Barbie" song earlier that night. Before leaving the stage, the mother of one told the crowd, "Don't look at the back of my dress!"

The wardrobe malfunction aside, Stone admitted she was panicking when she was announced as the Best Actress at the show. "The other night I was panicking, as you can kind of see happens a lot, that maybe something like this could happen," she said in her speech.

"[Director Yorgos Lanthimos] said to me, 'Please take yourself out of it.' Because he's right: It's not about me. It's about a team that came together to make something greater than the sum of its parts," she continued. "That is the best part about making movies: It's all of us together. I am so deeply honored to share this with every cast member, with every crew member, with every single person who poured their love and their care and their brilliance into the making of this film."

Stone then gave a shout-out to other Best Actress nominees, Annette Bening, Lily Gladstone, Sandra Huller and Carey Mulligan. She also thanked her family and husband, before giving a shout-out to her daughter, who is about to turn 3 years old in three days.

Speaking to reporters backstage, Stone still looked quite nervous. "Oh boy!" she said when a journalist noted that she looked "completely shocked." She jokingly added, "I think I blacked out. Yes, I was very shocked. I still feel like I'm spinning a little bit."

The two-time Oscar winner also revealed that her styling team managed to fix her dress after she received the award. "They sewed me back in," she share, before singing praise for Gosling's performance. "I genuinely think I busted it during 'I'm Just Ken'. I was so amazed by Ryan and what he was doing."

"And that number just blew my mind and I was right there and I just was going for it and you know things happened," she further explained. Stone and Gosling previously starred together in 2016's Oscar-winning musical film "La La Land".

You can share this post!