Zoe Kravitz Is Not Dating Channing Tatum After Karl Glusman Divorce

Jan 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - More details about Zoe Kravitz's love life following her divorce from Karl Glusman late December have found their way out online. Following their split, there were rumors swirling around about the "Big Little Lies" actress romancing "Magic Mike" hunk Channing Tatum. However, a source has denied the speculations.

According to E! News, the two actors are not dating despite the rumors. It is currently unknown how the rumors started and whether the pair are even close platonically.

Zoe filed for divorce from Karl on December 23, 2020, 18 months after they tied the knot. While she didn't give an official statement on the divorce, the "Mad Max: Fury Road" star took to her Instagram account on Saturday, January 2 to share a meme that seemingly expressed her feelings after the split.

The said meme featured a dressed up woman throwing out the trash. The female was tagged, "The Universe," while the rubbish was labelled, "People places and things that no longer serve my greatest and highest good (sic)." Captioning the image, the daughter of Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet simply wrote, "MOOD."

As for Channing, he was previously in relationship with British singer Jessie J before calling it quits in October 2019. Last January, the actor took to Instagram Stories to post a quote about rebuilding himself after being "destroyed." The quote read, "I have been destroyed in a thousand ways, and now, I know a thousand ways to rebuild myself."

In another post, the "21 Jump Street" star, who shares daughter Everly with ex-wife Jenna Dewan, shared an inspiring quote which read, "You're in the middle of a life-changing time period. The intention is transformation but try not to judge the way in which this happens. Even though it may feel uncomfortable, what you're going through is intentional. What seems bad could end up being the best thing for you, so don't fight against the current. You're halfway through the ten months in this cycle."