 
 

Louis Gossett Jr. Leaves Hospital Amid Covid-19 Battle, Chooses to Quarantine at Home

WENN
Celebrity

The 'An Officer and a Gentleman' star decides to fight coronavirus at his own home after complaining about being placed in a hospital ward with many dying patients.

  • Jan 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - Veteran actor Louis Gossett, Jr. is fighting the coronavirus in quarantine at home after checking himself out of a hospital in Georgia.

The "An Officer and a Gentleman" star was reportedly struck down by COVID-19 in the final days of 2020 and was struggling to stand as he was admitted to a local hospital on 27 December.

However, he was not happy to be placed in a ward with other COVID patients, where many were dying, and he discharged himself on Tuesday (29Dec20).

  See also...

At 84 and a cancer survivor, Gossett, Jr. is considered among those at higher risk of complications, but he refused to listen to doctors and decided to quarantine at home with his son while he continues battling the virus.

He has issued a statement to TMZ, urging people to adhere to COVID-19 safety advice. "Please wear masks, social distance, isolate, pray and listen within," he said. "We cannot survive without one another."

Gossett, Jr. is the latest celebrity to test positive - U.S. newsman Larry King is currently hospitalised with the coronavirus in Los Angeles, while Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson are among those to have overcome the health scare.

Another celebrity currently fighting Covid-19 is Chloe Bennet. "On Christmas morning I woke up with a high fever, and unable to breathe. I got tested, and I'm positive for COVID-19," she told her online devotees. "It's been a rough week to say the least. Multiple members of my family are also infected, we've all been battling it out together. We're still not in the clear, but as of now we're doing...okay."

