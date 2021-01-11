 
 

Artist of the Week: Playboi Carti

Artist of the Week: Playboi Carti
Celebrity

The 'Magnolia' rhymer kicks off the New Year on a high note as he scores his first chart topper on Billboard Hot 200 with his second studio album 'Whole Lotta Red'.

  • Jan 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - With one street release and two studio albums under his belt, Playboi Carti slowly carved his path to the top. First landing at the top 20 on Billboard Hot 200 in 2017 with his self-titled mixtape, he worked his way up to the top 3 with his debut album "Die Lit" the following year and now he hits the pinnacle with his sophomore set.

The rapper's latest studio offering titled "Whole Lotta Red" has debuted at the first position on the Hot 200, marking his first No. 1 album on the U.S. mainstream music chart. Released on Christmas Day, the new album raked in an impressive total of 126.43 million on-demand streams for its tracks by the end of the year 2020.

More than two years in the making, the album executive produced by Kanye West and jam-packed with 24 tracks showcases Carti's evolution in sound and music. The title, meanwhile, refers to the MC's affiliation with a street gang in Los Angeles, the Bloods, and his affinity for the red codeine-promethazine syrup or better known as lean.

  See also...

The 24-year-old hip-hop star traded his "baby voice," which helped him gain a cult following in his early career, with a more aggressive style. "I'm ready. I'm more ready than y'all. I'm trying to prove to these folks that I can rap. I got bars. That's what Whole Lotta Red is about," so the father of one explained in an interview.

The "Magnolia" lyricist, having quite big ambitions with the album, originally planned to have no feature at all. "I'm trying to drop that s**t in the next 60 days," the Atlanta-born rapper said in a July 2019 interview. "I ain't gon' lie, it feel like we worked too hard for this moment so I'ma do this shit with no features."

But the rapper, real name Jordan Terrell Carter, eventually settled with three carefully-selected guests i.e. Kanye, Future, and Kid Cudi.

You can share this post!

Artist of the Week: Taylor Swift

Louis Gossett Jr. Leaves Hospital Amid Covid-19 Battle, Chooses to Quarantine at Home
Related Posts
Playboi Carti Nabs First No. 1 Album on Billboard 200 Chart With 'Whole Lotta Red'

Playboi Carti Nabs First No. 1 Album on Billboard 200 Chart With 'Whole Lotta Red'

Playboi Carti Shares Race Pic and Video With Son Onyx After Iggy Azalea's Rant

Playboi Carti Shares Race Pic and Video With Son Onyx After Iggy Azalea's Rant

Playboi Carti's Side Chick Speaks Out as Iggy Azalea Says BD Refused to Sign Son's Birth Certificate

Playboi Carti's Side Chick Speaks Out as Iggy Azalea Says BD Refused to Sign Son's Birth Certificate

Playboi Carti Makes 'They Thought I Was Gay' Trend on Twitter After New Snippet

Playboi Carti Makes 'They Thought I Was Gay' Trend on Twitter After New Snippet

Most Read
Radio Host Alex Jones Admits to Leading Mob Storming Capitol Hill Under Trump's Direction
Celebrity

Radio Host Alex Jones Admits to Leading Mob Storming Capitol Hill Under Trump's Direction

Blueface Baffles Fans for Posting Nudes on Instagram

Blueface Baffles Fans for Posting Nudes on Instagram

Jennifer Lawrence's Alleged 'Wild Boozy Rides' Exposed by Uber Drivers

Jennifer Lawrence's Alleged 'Wild Boozy Rides' Exposed by Uber Drivers

Lucy Lawless Smacks Down Kevin Sorbo for Promoting Antifa Conspiracy Theory

Lucy Lawless Smacks Down Kevin Sorbo for Promoting Antifa Conspiracy Theory

George Clooney Says Capitol Hill Riot Will Put Donald Trump 'Into the Dustbin of History'

George Clooney Says Capitol Hill Riot Will Put Donald Trump 'Into the Dustbin of History'

Celebrities Accused of Faking Their Accents

Celebrities Accused of Faking Their Accents

Kellyanne Conway Irritated by Daughter Claudia Dancing to Trump Diss Track

Kellyanne Conway Irritated by Daughter Claudia Dancing to Trump Diss Track

Bobby Lytes Stays Positive After Lil Nas X Responds to His Flirty Comments: 'I'm Making Progress'

Bobby Lytes Stays Positive After Lil Nas X Responds to His Flirty Comments: 'I'm Making Progress'

Report: Jason Sudeikis Believes Olivia Wilde Cheated on Him With New BF Harry Styles

Report: Jason Sudeikis Believes Olivia Wilde Cheated on Him With New BF Harry Styles

Chrissy Teigen and More Stars Rejoice After Donald Trump Is Permanently Banned on Twitter

Chrissy Teigen and More Stars Rejoice After Donald Trump Is Permanently Banned on Twitter

Kurtis Blow Shows Off Dance Moves As He Recovers From Heart Transplant Surgery

Kurtis Blow Shows Off Dance Moves As He Recovers From Heart Transplant Surgery

Tessa Thompson Got Hit by 'Big Monster Truck' On New Year's Eve

Tessa Thompson Got Hit by 'Big Monster Truck' On New Year's Eve

Tim 'Ripper' Owens Stunned by Iced Earth Co-Founder's Link to Capitol Siege

Tim 'Ripper' Owens Stunned by Iced Earth Co-Founder's Link to Capitol Siege