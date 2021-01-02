Jennifer Lopez Gets Emotional During New Year's Eve Performance

ABC/Jeff Neira Music

The 'On the Floor' hitmaker is overwhelmed with emotions as she remembers those who have died during Covid-19 pandemic when she rings in New Year at New York's Times Square.

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Lopez got teary-eyed as she performed in New York's Times Square on Thursday night (31Dec20), reflecting on those lost in 2020.

The superstar headlined "Dick Clark's Rockin' New Year's Eve with Ryan Seacrest", and took the opportunity to recall the biggest moments of her own year - beginning with a Super Bowl Halftime Show performance with Shakira and ending with her seeing out 2020.

"2020 is almost over. We made it. We made it," she smiled. "We've got to think about the beginning of this year, being at one of the biggest performances of my life. Thousands of people. But tonight we're doing things a little differently. That's okay."

Remembering those who have died during the Covid-19 pandemic around the world, Jennifer grew emotional, as she told the intimate audience, "If this year taught us anything, it taught us to be grateful for what we do have - to cherish every moment. We lost too many. Too many."

"So tonight we're going to live, we're going to love and we're going to dance again. And we're going to keep on dreaming. Twenty years ago, I sang this song, and we never needed it more than tonight."

Jennifer then performed her smash hit "Waiting for Tonight" before doing a cover of Aerosmith's "Dream On" and concluding with the upbeat "Dance Again".

Later, Jennifer was seen joined by her fiance Alex Rodriguez, their four children, and her mother as they stood on the stage counting down to 2021.