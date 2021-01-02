 
 

'Coronation Street' Star Mark Eden Dies at 92

'Coronation Street' Star Mark Eden Dies at 92
ITV
Celebrity

The actor best known for his role as Alan Bradley on the British soap opera has passed away at the age of 92 following his struggle with Alzheimer's Disease.

  • Jan 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - "Coronation Street" actor Mark Eden has died aged 92 after losing his battle with Alzheimer's Disease.

The screen star - most famous for playing Alan Bradley on the British soap - passed away in the early hours of Friday morning (01Jan21).

"We are very sad to announce the death of actor Mark Eden," his agent said in a statement. "He died peacefully, in hospital, earlier today. Mark had been living with Alzheimer's disease for some time, and was hospitalised in November."

"Mark had a long career spanning more than 50 years, including eight years in Coronation Street as character Alan Bradley."

As well as appearing in "Coronation Street", Eden also starred in "Doctor Who" show Marco Polo. His other screen credits include "Poirot" and in 1965 film "Doctor Zhivago".

  See also...

He's survived by wife Sue, daughter Polly, stepson Paul, and granddaughter Emma.

John Whiston, head of ITV Studios producing the British soap opera, issued a statement following Mark Eden's passing. "We are all hugely saddened to hear of the death of Mark Eden," he stated.

"The character he played, Alan Bradley, made a real impact in the three years he was in the show, embarking on a reign of terror and clashing with just about every other character in Coronation Street."

"He was a consummate actor and played the role of psychotic villain to a tee, making the character both chilling and credible. The show owes Mark a great deal as he set the template for all the great villains to come, from Hillman and Phelan to our latest baddie, Geoff Metcalfe. It's a fantastic dramatic legacy. Our thoughts go out to Sue and their family and friends at this sad time."

Actress Sally Ann Matthews, who plays Mark's onscreen daughter Jenny Bradley on the show, paid tribute on Instagram, "I loved this man so much. Thank you for being the most wonderful TV Dad, teacher and friend. DLP always Xxx."

You can share this post!

Jennifer Lopez Gets Emotional During New Year's Eve Performance

Geri Horner Mourning Death of Her Dog

Most Read
Lisa Marie Presley Awarded Joint Custody of Twin Daughters
Celebrity

Lisa Marie Presley Awarded Joint Custody of Twin Daughters

Rosie Perez and Ice-T Among Those Mourning Sudden Death of Adolfo 'Shabba Doo' Quinones

Rosie Perez and Ice-T Among Those Mourning Sudden Death of Adolfo 'Shabba Doo' Quinones

Alleged Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Private Photo Leaks Online

Alleged Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Private Photo Leaks Online

Tyrese Gibson Hopes for Reconciliation With Samantha Lee After Divorce Announcement

Tyrese Gibson Hopes for Reconciliation With Samantha Lee After Divorce Announcement

Ray Liotta, 66, Gets Engaged and Receives Daughter's Approval

Ray Liotta, 66, Gets Engaged and Receives Daughter's Approval

Tyrese Gibson Announces 'Painful' Divorce From Wife Samantha Lee

Tyrese Gibson Announces 'Painful' Divorce From Wife Samantha Lee

Tyga Sparks Reconciliation Rumors With Amanda Trivizas With Miami Date

Tyga Sparks Reconciliation Rumors With Amanda Trivizas With Miami Date

Lori Harvey Spotted Traveling Together With Michael B. Jordan Again Ahead of New Year's Eve

Lori Harvey Spotted Traveling Together With Michael B. Jordan Again Ahead of New Year's Eve

Masika Kalysha Confirms That She's Now an Engaged Woman

Masika Kalysha Confirms That She's Now an Engaged Woman

'Gilligan's Island' Star Dawn Wells Dies of Covid-19

'Gilligan's Island' Star Dawn Wells Dies of Covid-19

Idris Elba's Mother-In-Law Disapproved When Daughter Ditched School for the Actor

Idris Elba's Mother-In-Law Disapproved When Daughter Ditched School for the Actor

Tyrese Gibson and Wife Accused of Chasing Clout for Heartfelt Posts After Announcing Divorce

Tyrese Gibson and Wife Accused of Chasing Clout for Heartfelt Posts After Announcing Divorce

Alexander Wang Accused of Drugging and Sexually Assaulting Male and Transgender Models

Alexander Wang Accused of Drugging and Sexually Assaulting Male and Transgender Models