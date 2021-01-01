 
 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Ring In New Year With Tribute to Their Mothers

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have penned a letter dedicated to Doria Ragland and the late Princess Diana as the couple are gearing up to usher in the New Year of 2021.

  • Jan 1, 2021

AceShowbiz - Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex have closed out 2020 by honouring their mothers in a touching New Year letter posted online.

The couple has shared its Letter for 2021 on the Archewell non-profit website, in which the Duke and Duchess lay out their hopes for the charitable organisation as they invite fans to join them in supporting good causes.

"I am my mother's son. And I am our son's mother. Together we bring you Archewell," the pair begins, alongside two childhood images showing Harry as a kid, sitting on the shoulders of the late Diana, Princess of Wales, and Meghan as a young girl hugging her mum, Doria Ragland.

The letter continues, "We believe in the best of humanity. Because we have seen the best of humanity. We have experienced compassion and kindness, from our mothers and strangers alike."

"In the face of fear, struggle and pain, it can be easy to lose sight of this. Together, we can choose to put compassion in action."

"We invite you to join us as we work to build a better world, one act of compassion at a time."

They sign off the note, "Harry & Meghan."

Archewell is named in honour of the royals' 19-month-old son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle found a new home in California with their toddler after stepping down as senior members of the British Royal family.

The couple have since signed a multi-year deal with bosses at Netflix to produce contents like documentaries, docu-series, feature films, scripted shows, and children's programming exclusively for the streaming service.

They also secured an exclusive deal with Spotify. The first episode of their new podcast series was a holiday special featuring stars like Sir Elton John, Tyler Perry, and James Corden. Little Archie also made a cameo, adorably wishing fans a "Happy New Year."

