 
 

Alexander Wang Accused of Drugging and Sexually Assaulting Male and Transgender Models

The famous fashion designer is accused of drugging and molesting male and transgender model with one of his alleged victims speaking out on social media.

  • Dec 31, 2020

AceShowbiz - Alexander Wang has been accused of sexually assaulting male and transgender models, including allegedly drugging and groping them.

Wang's accusers, who have mostly concealed their identities, went public with the allegations on social media on Monday (28Dec20).

A post by industry watchdog S**t Model Mgmt which went viral began, "Alexander Wang is an alleged sexual predator, many male models and trans models have come out and spoken about the alleged sexual abuse that Alexander Wang has inflicted upon them."

"It is important to show your support to these victims by unfollowing Alexander Wang and boycotting his clothing line."

After which several anonymous accounts followed, sharing stories of alleged sexual misconduct with his accusers claiming to have been given water laced with MDMA. Included in the post was a clip by model Owen Mooney who had earlier uploaded a TikTok video claiming he had been "touched up" by a "really famous" fashion designer in 2017. Although Mooney did not initially name his alleged abuser, he later uploaded a follow-up video amid speculation from viewers where he confirmed it was Wang.

According to editors at WWD, Wang's spokeswoman declined to comment on Tuesday.

However, fashion advocacy group Model Alliance issued a statement on the same day, supporting Wang's accusers.

"We at Model Alliance stand in solidarity with those who have shared accusations of sexual abuse by Alexander Wang," the group stated in an Instagram post. "Let's be clear: The fashion industry's lack of transparency and accountability leaves all models vulnerable to abuse, regardless of their sex or gender identity."

The star designer has long been a favourite with celebrities including Rihanna, Zoe Kravitz, Kylie Jenner, Lady GaGa, and Miley Cyrus.

