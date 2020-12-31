 
 

'The Office' Star Angela Kinsey and Family Battling Covid-19 With Her Mom in Hospital

The 49-year-old actress has contracted the coronavirus after her husband Joshua Snyder, their children, and her mother all tested positive for the illness.

  • Dec 31, 2020

AceShowbiz - "The Office" actress Angela Kinsey is the latest celebrity to test positive for Covid-19.

The screen star took to Instagram on Tuesday night (29Dec20) to inform her followers of her diagnosis, adding that it was pretty much inevitable she would get it considering she was living with "four Covid positive people."

"I started not feeling well and went to get retested," she wrote. "I knew the odds were against me since I was living with 4 Covid positive people. I really tried to quarantine and not get it."

Angela's husband Joshua Snyder, two of their three children, and her mother are all battling Covid - with the latter currently hospitalised but feeling better than she had been.

Angela's husband Joshua also talked about their family ailment on his own Instagram. He shared a new family picture with a caption, "Some of you may have heard the kids and I have Covid. It's been a tough week but we are all on the mend. Thankfully we have mild cases and Ange is taking good care of us. Christmas morning was a little different this year, but we made it work. Merry Christmas!"

He later added a photo of him with wife Angela and explained, "Thank you to everyone who has reached out to us over the last couple weeks. I am slowly starting to feel better and now it’s my turn to take care of Ange."

The actress wasn't the only celebrity to announce her positive test on Tuesday - Dr. Drew Pinsky has also tested positive for coronavirus.

The 62-year-old presenter has been feeling ill for several days and it has now been confirmed he has contracted Covid-19, though he is starting to feel a little "better" and is hoping to be on the mend soon, his wife Susan Pinsky wrote on Instagram.

