 
 

Alexander Wang Facing New Sexual Misconduct Allegations by Fashion Student

Alexander Wang Facing New Sexual Misconduct Allegations by Fashion Student
WENN
Celebrity

Another man has accused the famed designer of sexually assaulting him after multiple people came forward with sexual misconduct accusations against the fashion star.

  • Feb 25, 2021

AceShowbiz - Alexander Wang is facing further sexual misconduct allegations after a fashion student claims he was assaulted by the designer at a New York club in 2019.

Parson's School of Design student Keaton Bullen, 21, has alleged during an interview with BBC News that after bumping into Wang at the nightspot, they began talking about the fashion school before the designer is said to have invited Bullen and his friend to his table and offered them vodka.

In the early hours of the morning, Bullen claims that Wang sexually assaulted him.

"All of a sudden he unzipped my trousers, put his hands in my pants and started grabbing my penis in front of a bunch of people," he told the BBC. "I completely froze. He then said: 'I want to take you home with me.' I felt weirded out... and removed myself from the situation as fast as possible."

  See also...

Wang, who strenuously denied sexual assault allegations last year (20) when they first emerged, is now being accused of misconduct by 11 men - all represented by high-profile lawyer Lisa Bloom.

Meanwhile, Wang's lawyer Paul Tweed said he's awaiting CCTV footage from the club of the night in question, which "his client believes will totally disprove this allegation."

Bullen, however, is not taking legal action against Wang, and said he wanted to come forward with his story to support others with similar allegations who were being called "liars."

Early this year when denying the accusations, Alexander Wang warned, "I intend to get to the bottom of this and hold accountable whoever is responsible for originating these claims and viciously spreading them online."

You can share this post!

Ava DuVernay and Regina King React After HFPA Confirm They Have No Black Members

Paloma Faith Shows Swollen Boobs as She Suffers From 'Next Level Pain' Amid Breastfeeding Struggle
Related Posts
Alexander Wang to Hold Sexual Assault Accusers Responsible for 'Grotesquely False' Allegations

Alexander Wang to Hold Sexual Assault Accusers Responsible for 'Grotesquely False' Allegations

Alexander Wang Accused of Drugging and Sexually Assaulting Male and Transgender Models

Alexander Wang Accused of Drugging and Sexually Assaulting Male and Transgender Models

Most Read
New Video Captures Tiger Woods Driving Minutes Before Horrifying Car Crash
Celebrity

New Video Captures Tiger Woods Driving Minutes Before Horrifying Car Crash

Yaya Mayweather Called 'Mentally Challenged' for Unsafely Holding Her Baby Aboard a Yacht

Yaya Mayweather Called 'Mentally Challenged' for Unsafely Holding Her Baby Aboard a Yacht

Young Thug Upset After Losing Nearly $1M at Las Vegas Casino

Young Thug Upset After Losing Nearly $1M at Las Vegas Casino

Photos of Tiger Woods High-Speed Crash Emerge as He Appeared 'Agitated' Before Speeding Off

Photos of Tiger Woods High-Speed Crash Emerge as He Appeared 'Agitated' Before Speeding Off

Fans Are All for Lionel Richie and Lisa Parigi's Romance After Twitter Finds Out Her Age

Fans Are All for Lionel Richie and Lisa Parigi's Romance After Twitter Finds Out Her Age

LaKeith Stanfield Sparks Concern Anew After Brandishing Gun in TikTok Video

LaKeith Stanfield Sparks Concern Anew After Brandishing Gun in TikTok Video

Tekashi69's Baby Mama Rants About Daughter Getting Insults and Threats Due to His Online Antics

Tekashi69's Baby Mama Rants About Daughter Getting Insults and Threats Due to His Online Antics

Demi Lovato Couldn't Say No Despite Her Fear When She's Invited to Go Skydiving by Her Date

Demi Lovato Couldn't Say No Despite Her Fear When She's Invited to Go Skydiving by Her Date

NFL Star Patrick Mahomes Is First-Time Father After Welcoming First Child With Fiancee

NFL Star Patrick Mahomes Is First-Time Father After Welcoming First Child With Fiancee

Meghan Markle's Baby Bump Is Visible in First Interview After Baby No. 2 News

Meghan Markle's Baby Bump Is Visible in First Interview After Baby No. 2 News

Wilmer Valderrama Introduces Baby Girl Through 'Straight Out of Heaven' Announcement Post

Wilmer Valderrama Introduces Baby Girl Through 'Straight Out of Heaven' Announcement Post

DaniLeigh Appears to Diss Ex-Boyfriend DaBaby After Breakup

DaniLeigh Appears to Diss Ex-Boyfriend DaBaby After Breakup

Tiger Woods' Ex Lindsey Vonn Sends Prayers as He Undergoes Surgery After Car Crash

Tiger Woods' Ex Lindsey Vonn Sends Prayers as He Undergoes Surgery After Car Crash