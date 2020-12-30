Lance Bass Shows Support to Britney Spears' #FreeBritney Movement

WENN/Avalon/FayesVision Celebrity

The former NSYNC member previously also discussed Britney's legal battle, reminiscing being in the public eye at such a young age, but he admitted that the 'Toxic' singer might have had it harder.

AceShowbiz - Lance Bass weighed in on Britney Spears' conservatorship battle against her father Jamie Spears in a new interview. The former NSYNC member showed support for the "Toxic" singer, urging people to listen to her amid #FreeBritney movement.

"We should definitely listen to her, and if she wants out of this conservatorship with her dad controlling it, then we should listen to her," he said during his appearance on Australia's "Today Extra" on Tuesday, December 29. "I don't know the specifics of her situation and if she should be out of a conservatorship. But the thing I've told the fans out there is I don't know. I have no idea what's really going on."

He went on saying that while he's against Britney's father, he thought that her sister Jamie Lynn Spears is on her side. "I do trust her sister, Jamie Lynn and as long as Jamie Lynn is cool with whatever she's doing, I mean, I have to be," so he explained.

Lance also discussed Britney's legal battle in another interview in which he reminisced being in the public eye at such a young age, just like Britney, but he admitted that the "Oops! I Did It Again" singer might have had it harder. "Being a female is definitely different. Being at such a young age," the 41-year-old told Daily Mail. "Also I had my best friends in my group, so it was easier to deal with. She was just a solo act."

"She had everything riding on her shoulders, the whole world was either against her or for her and that's a lot to take in," Lance went on to say.

Britney has been trying to get free from her dad who serves as the conservator of her estate. In November 2020, however, a judge declined the "Sometimes" hitmaker's application to suspend Jamie as her conservator though court documents revealed that financial company Bessemer Trust was appointed as a co-conservator. It has been reported that Britney's conservatorship currently lasts until September 2021.

In response to that, Britney's lawyer claimed in a statement that Britney wouldn't return to the stage until her request is accepted. "My client has informed me that she is afraid of her father," Sam told Judge Brenda Penny. "She also stated that she will not perform as long as her father is in charge of her career. We are really at a crossroads."