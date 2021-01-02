Alexander Wang to Hold Sexual Assault Accusers Responsible for 'Grotesquely False' Allegations

WENN/Regina Wagner/Future Imag Celebrity

The fashion designer releases a statement to deny any wrongdoings, days after industry watchdog S**t Model Mgmt called him a 'sexual predator,' who allegedly drugged and molested male and transgender models.

Jan 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - Alexander Wang has spoken up after he's accused of sexual assault. After remaining silent for two days, the fashion designer has released an official statement to refute the "grotesquely false allegations" leveled at him.

On Friday, January 1, Wang said in the statement released via his representative, "Over the last few days, I have been on the receiving end of baseless and grotesquely false accusations. These claims have been wrongfully amplified by social media accounts infamous for posting defamatory material from undisclosed and/or anonymous sources with zero evidence or any fact-checking whatsoever."

He admitted to be enraged by the accusations as claiming, "Seeing these lies about me being perpetuated as truths has been infuriating. I have never engaged in the atrocious behavior described and would never conduct myself in the manner that's been alleged."

Wang added that he is seeking action over those who spread the "false" allegations. "I intend to get to the bottom of this and hold accountable whoever is responsible for originating these claims and viciously spreading them online," he declared.

The sexual assault allegations against Wang were first brought up by industry watchdog S**t Model Mgmt. "Alexander Wang is an alleged sexual predator, many male models and trans models have come out and spoken about the alleged sexual abuse that Alexander Wang has inflicted upon them," so it claimed on a social media post. "It is important to show your support to these victims by unfollowing Alexander Wang and boycotting his clothing line."

Included in the post was a clip by U.K.-based model Owen Mooney who had earlier uploaded a TikTok video claiming he had been "touched up" by a "really famous" fashion designer in 2017. Although Mooney did not initially name his alleged abuser, he later uploaded a follow-up video amid speculation from viewers where he confirmed it was Wang.

Fashion advocacy group Model Alliance later issued a statement supporting Wang's accusers, leading to the 37-year-old being blacklisted from some events and spaces.