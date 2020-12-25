Jeremih Has Reservations About COVID-19 Vaccine Despite Tough Battle With the Virus

WENN/Judy Eddy Celebrity

The 'Birthday Sex' hitmaker, who recently revealed that he's still 'skin and bones' after his severe bout of coronavirus, says he's not sure if he's going to take the vaccine.

AceShowbiz - Jeremih has expressed his doubt on COVID-19 vaccine following his tough battle with the virus. Having opened up about his long way to fully recover from his recent hospitalization due to coronavirus, the rapper admits that he's still not sure if he's going to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

The 2018 inductee of the Songwriters Hall of Fame revealed his reservations about the vaccine during a conversation with Kendra G of Chicago's 107.5 WGCI. Asked whether he would take the coronavirus vaccine, he honestly replied, "Right now, I'm not sure yet."

Jeremih also gave a quick update on his recovery process. "Right now, I'm good," he said. "I'm still taking shots from the hospital, so I'm good from my shots right now."

The 48-year-old star additionally revealed he's still keeping his hospital bracelet and he intends to keep it for the rest of his life. "I just wanted to remind myself of what I've been through and sometimes to just remind myself of my purpose on this earth," he explained the reason why. "Because while I was in there, I was unsure if I was still going to be able to walk on this earth. So until I get my talk and my walk back I'm going to keep this on."

Jeremih was hospitalized for a month and a half after he was diagnosed with COVID-19 in November. His body was viciously attacked by the virus as he developed multiple inflammatory syndrome as a rare side effect of COVID-19 that resulted in inflamed organs, an irregular heartbeat and failed kidneys.

He was released from the hospital earlier this month, but he admitted in a recent interview that he's still "skin and bones" after battling the virus. "I was weak. I went in there probably weighing 220 (pounds) and I left at 175. I'm like, I'm damn near skin and bones. I wouldn't wish that on nobody, to go through what I went through," he told ABC 7 Chicago.

Jeremih also previously revealed that he had to learn to walk again after his hospitalization. "I had to learn how to walk again, eat, all that," he shared. "I look at it as kind of somewhat of a blessing now, as crazy as it might sound. I needed to sit down. I needed to take a break."