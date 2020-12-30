 
 

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna Settle Custody of Daughter Dream After 3 Years of Legal Battle

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star and his former fiancee have finally resolved disagreement over their child custody, three years after they broke up.

  • Dec 30, 2020

AceShowbiz - Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna have reportedly reached an agreement over custody of their four-year-old daughter Dream.

According to legal documents seen by Us Weekly, Rob and his former fiancee have agreed to share physical custody of their little girl, on an alternating weekly schedule, as well as splitting holidays and vacations equally.

"Commencing December 2, 2020, and on alternating weeks thereafter, respondent (Kardashian) shall have custody of the minor child from Wednesday at 10 a.m. through Saturday at 10 a.m.," the filing states, adding the pair reached the deal "without court intervention."

"Petitioner (Chyna) shall have custody of the minor child from Saturday at 10 a.m. through Tuesday at 10 a.m. commencing December 5, 2020, and alternate weeks thereafter."

The former couple also agreed not to "be under the influence of alcohol nor other substance" while caring for their daughter.

The new arrangement means that the lengthy legal battle between Rob and Chyna has apparently come to an end, with their court hearing over the custody matter - that had been scheduled for later this month (Dec20) - now dropped.

All other petitions that Rob and Chyna submitted against each other - including her request for him to undergo a mental health evaluation - have also been dropped, according to Us Weekly.

Rob Kardashian and Blac Cyna broke up in 2017 after an on-and-off relationship. They welcomed daughter Dream in November 2016. She also has a son from her previous relationship with rapper Tyga.

Before dating Rob, Blac Chyna was involved in a feud with his sister Kylie Jenner due to her relationship with baby daddy Tyga.

