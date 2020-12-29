 
 

Alec Baldwin's Daughter Ireland Defends Stepmom Hilaria Over Spanish Heritage Questioning

Instagram
Celebrity

Ireland Baldwin insists the yoga instructor is a 'wonderful mother' who takes care of her kids and husband Alec while branding the internet sleuth 'pathetic.'

  • Dec 29, 2020

AceShowbiz - Ireland Baldwin has described her stepmother Hilaria as a "wonderful mother."

The media personality came under fire online when Twitter user Leni Briscoe took to the site to question Hilaria's fluctuating accent and past claims she was born in Spain and raised in Boston.

"You have to admire Hilaria Baldwin's commitment to her decade long grift where she impersonates a Spanish person," Briscoe wrote, comparing the star to "used coasters with the rings on them and the stains on them."

The 25-year-old star has fired back at the backlash her stepmum has faced after the 36-year-old announced she was taking a break from social media because she was fed up with being quizzed about her heritage.

In a lengthy response, Ireland said, "It's so pathetic that anyone would wanna play detective, and dig that deep into someone's life that they don't know, don't know anything about, how they were raised, who they were actually raised by. It's just kinda sad and pathetic."

"It's the holidays, and people are depressed, people are going through a lot. I know I'm going through a lot, personally," she added. "And the last thing we really need to do is start s**t and gossip about something that is so, so stupid. And about somebody that nobody really even knows..."

  See also...

Ireland continued, "And this person has dug up old tweets from Hilaria's high school peers, and they all say one thing about her, that she's really kind, when they reflect back on their experience with her... I have a great relationship with her. And she could be a really malicious, terrible, horrible human who tears people down, but she isn't."

"Hilaria is a wonderful mother who takes great care of her kids, and she takes great care of my dad. And that's really all that matters to me."

Mum-of-five Hilaria, who wed Ireland's father Alec Baldwin eight years ago, recently insisted she wants "to be left alone."

"I've said my piece. I'm so tired," she wrote on Instagram. "I'm going to go back to my family, because I've been not a very good mommy spending a lot of time focusing on this. I just want to be left alone. I love you and I'm going to sign off for a long time."

She previously stated, "I was born in Boston and grew up spending time with my family between Massachusetts and Spain. My parents and sibling live in Spain and I chose to live here, in the USA."

"We celebrate both cultures in our home - Alec and I are raising our children bilingual, just as I was raised."

"This is very important to me. I understand that my story is a little different, but it is mine, and I'm very proud of it."

