 
 

Chrishell Stause Addresses Criticism Over Bringing BF Keo Motsepe to Meet Family Amid Pandemic

In regards to the controversy, the 'Selling Sunset' star issues a statement in which she stresses to always try 'to be socially responsible with my posts because I am naturally a compassionate person.'

  • Dec 28, 2020

AceShowbiz - Chrishell Stause has responded to controversy about her taking boyfriend Keo Motsepe to a Christmas gathering. Finding herself under fire for bringing the "Dancing with the Stars" pro dancer to meet her family in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the "Selling Sunset" star was forced to offer her clarification.

The 39-year-old initially shared on Instagram a photo of her posing next to her beau and other family members as they sat together on a couch in matching pajamas. "Introduced @keo_motsepe to the fam. He fit right in. Merry Christmas everyone from mine to yours!!! Sending you all so much love," she captioned her Saturday, December 26 post.

While many of her fans wished her and her family merry Christmas, others expressed their concerns over the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. One in particular wrote, "Please be mindful of your platform. It's not good to show large family gatherings. It makes others think it's okay." Another sarcastically wrote, "Pandemic? What pandemic?! Just carry on as usual."

The comments did not go unnoticed by Chrisell who later edited her caption, "To those bringing up Covid concerns, I understand and agree this was not a good use of my platform. I normally always try to be socially responsible with my posts because I am naturally a compassionate person. I can see how this does not show that to some."

"I understand you won't agree, but at least so you can see where I am coming from. This is my immediate family and we all are able to test before and after," she went on before opening up about her mother who died from lung cancer in July. "This is the first Christmas without our mom we felt important to be there for each other in a tough year."

In the end, the reality star pointed out, "Keo brought such welcomed happiness and selfishly I posted in a very happy moment. Please be safe and I am sending all my love to my supporters & critics. I hear all of you and can appreciate feedback from both sides."

Backlash aside, Chrishell confirmed on December 2 that she is dating Keo. At that time, the ex-wife of Justin Hartley posted on Instagram a photo of him giving her a kiss on the cheek. "The internet has absolutely zero chill. So I guess you saw this already, but I'm just gonna leave this here," she wrote alongside the sweet picture.

Before dating Keo, Chrishell was romantically linked to her "DWTS" season 29 partner Gleb Savchenko following his split from his wife of 14 years Elena Samodanova. However, the two of them were quick to shut down the speculation.

