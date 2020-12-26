Kim Kardashian Is the Grinch, Kylie Jenner Channels Santa at KarJenners Christmas Eve Party

Instagram Celebrity



AceShowbiz - The Kardashian-Jenner family didn't entirely cancel Christmas Eve party due to COVID-19. Instead of making it open for public, the famous clan threw a mini bash for themselves on December 24 as they gathered at Kourtney Kardashian's house.

Taking to Instagram to share some photos from the family event, Kim Kardashian showed off her sexy outfit for the night. The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star slipped into a luxurious Schiaparelli gown featuring latex bodice with built in ab definition. The SKIM founder completed her style with a sarong-like lime green skirt and a pair of huge earrings.

"Merry Christmas to all and to all a good night!" the wife of Kanye West wrote on the photo-sharing site. "A special thanks to @danielroseberry @schiaparelli for my amazing gown that made me feel festive this year even though our Christmas Eve party was cancelled. It was perfect to dress up and celebrate w just the fam this year. I hope everyone had a healthy and happy holiday."

In a separate post, she posted some other snaps featuring her kids and Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream. She also treated fans to photos of her with Kourtney, mom Kris Jenner and Kendall Jenner. Kourtney looked stunning in a khaki top which she paired with a patterned sarong-like skirt.

Meanwhile, Kris Jenner donned a capped sheer black dress. As for Kendall, the model opted for a white floral top and a matching jacket. She completed her style with leopard print pants.

Kylie Jenner was also among the attendees. The Kylie Cosmetic mogul looked incredible in a sparking long red dress and matching shoes. Joining Kim, the two posed seductively while leaning over a grand piano. "Merry Christmas from The Grinch and Santa," Kim captioned the pic.

Prior to this, Khloe shared on Twitter that her family opted to forgo the bash considering that COVID-19 cases are getting bigger in California. "The Covid cases are getting out of control in CA. So we decided that we're not doing a Christmas Eve party this year," the mom of one wrote on December 6. She went on writing, "It's the first time we will not be having a Christmas Eve party since 1978 I believe. Health and safety first though! Taking this pandemic seriously is a must."