Shia LaBeouf Fired by Olivia Wilde From Her Movie 'Don't Worry Darling'

WENN Movie

Rumor has it, the 'Honey Boy' actor didn't leave Olivia Wilde's movie on his own accord but being let go by the actress-turned-director and replaced by Harry Styles.

Dec 25, 2020

AceShowbiz - Olivia Wilde allegedly fired Shia LaBeouf from her new movie "Don't Worry Darling" and replaced him with Harry Styles, according to a new report.

Back in September, it was announced that Shia had dropped out because of a scheduling conflict, but now Variety sources claim Olivia felt she had to let him go.

"Though shooting had not started yet when LaBeouf departed, insiders close to the project say LaBeouf displayed poor behavior and his style clashed with the cast and crew, including Wilde, who ultimately fired him," a statement from the trade publication reads.

"Wilde didn't respond to requests for comment for this story. LaBeouf's publicist declined to comment. A representative from New Line also declined to comment on the matter."

A source tells the outlet, "He is not an easy guy to work with."

Wilde has also spoken out in support of singer and actress FKA twigs, who recently came forward with allegations of sexual and emotional abuse against Shia, her former boyfriend.

Meanwhile, LaBeouf's lawyer, Shawn Holley, has revealed the actor is planning to start 2021 in an intensive treatment facility to work on his issues.

"Shia needs help and he knows that," Holley tells Variety. "We are actively seeking the kind of meaningful, intensive, long-term inpatient treatment that he desperately needs."

Olivia Wilde is not the only star kicking Shia LaBeouf out of her project.

Sia also distanced herself from the embattled actor following FKA twigs' lawsuit. The "Chandelier" hitmaker said she was, too, was emotionally hurt by the actor during their fling. She cut him from her movie "Music" and recruited Kate Hudson as a replacement.