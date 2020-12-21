 
 

Ariana Grande Shows Off New Ring as She's Engaged to Dalton Gomez

The '7 Rings' hitmaker is taking her relationship with boyfriend Dalton Gomez to the next level as the petite singer says yes to his marriage proposals.

  • Dec 21, 2020

AceShowbiz - Pop superstar Ariana Grande is celebrating the holidays as a bride-to-be.

The "7 Rings" hitmaker shared the happy news via Instagram on Sunday (20Dec20), as she posted a slideshow of photos with her new fiance, Dalton Gomez, including two in which the singer gives fans a close-up look at her unique diamond and pearl engagement ring. "Forever n then some (sic)," she captioned the pictures.

Her manager, Scooter Braun, was among the first to offer up his well wishes online, writing, "congrats to these two amazing souls. Ari we love you and could not be happier for you (sic). Dalton you are a lucky man."

  See also...

Singer Tinashe expressed her excitement by simply commenting, "Screamingggggg (sic)," and model Hailey Bieber added, "YAYYYYYY!!!! so happy for you guys (sic)!!"

Ariana has been linked to the luxury real estate agent since March, and in May, she confirmed the relationship by dancing and kissing her new man in video footage shot at home for her Justin Bieber collaboration, "Stuck With U".

Dalton also made a cameo in the musician's "Rain on Me" promo with Lady GaGa.

It's not Ariana's first marriage proposal - she was also briefly engaged to comedian Pete Davidson following a whirlwind romance in 2018.

Her engagement to Dalton Gomez received blessings from her mother Joan who responded on the comment section, "Sooo sooo sooo happy!!!! Love you two!!!" JT of the City Girls wrote, "Congratulation." Kim Kardashian gushed, "Soooo happy for u guys!!! Love you!!!" Meanwhile, Demi Lovato was impressed by Ariana's new rock, "This ring is everything!!!! I love ypu."

