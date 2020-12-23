 
 

Gleb Savchenko's Wife Files for Divorce After Kissing New Man

The 'Dancing with the Stars' pro-dancer's estranged wife Elena Samodanova is spotted kissing 'DWTS' alum Vlad Kvartin during a vacation in Cabo San Lucas, before submitting divorce docs.

  • Dec 23, 2020

AceShowbiz - Gleb Savchenko's estranged wife has taken a step to make their separation legal. Elena Samodanova, who announced her split from the "Dancing with the Stars" pro-dancer less than two months earlier, filed for a divorce after she was spotted locking lips with Vlad Kvartin during a romantic getaway in Mexico.

The 36-year-old, per TMZ report, submitted the papers in Los Angeles on Tuesday, December 22. The filing came after she was caught on camera kissing "DWTS" alum Vlad in Cabo San Lucas. A source explained to PEOPLE, "It is very convenient that hours after [she] was caught out kissing another man on a beach in Cabo that she has now decided to announce that she has filed for divorce."

In the PDA-filled picture obtained by Page Six, the "So You Think You Can Dance" choreographer could be seen rocking hot black swimsuits covered with a red swimsuit cover up and a pair of sunglasses. Her companion, on the other hand, donned a patterned shirt and shorts. He completed his look with an ivory round hat.

  See also...

The sighting came around one week after Elena's estranged husband Gleb enjoyed a vacation in Cabo San Lucas as well. He went on the trip with his new flame Cassie Scerbo along with Chrishell Stause and Keo Motsepe. In an Instagram Story shared by Cassie, the two of them could be seen posing together next to Chrishell and Keo.

About Gleb and Cassie's relationship, a source told Entertainment Tonight at the time, "They're very into each other and get along well." The source went on to add, "They're not serious at this point, but they're seeing where things go. They've been enjoying spending time together and getting to know each other better."

Gleb and Elena called it quits after 14 years of marriage. They made public their separation via Instagram. "It is with a heavy heart that I tell you my wife and I are parting ways after 14 years of marriage," he announced in the November post. His estranged wife, meanwhile, stated, "After 14 years of marriage with my deepest sadness our road is coming to the end."

Together, Gleb and Elena share two young daughters, 10-year-old Olivia and 3-year-old Zlata.

