Zac Clark's Ex-Wife Shades Him Over His Relationship With 'Bachelorette' Star Tayshia Adams
ABC/Craig Sjodin
Jennifer Stanley-George, who got divorced from Zac in 2012, admits in a new interview that it is 'a little shocking and a little hard to watch' his ex-husband appearing on the long-running ABC dating competition.

  • Dec 23, 2020

AceShowbiz - Season 16 of "The Bachelorette" ended with Tayshia Adams accepting Zac Clark's proposal. Prior to the finale, Zac's ex-wife Jennifer Stanley-George broke her silence on the addiction specialist's appearance on the ABC dating competition.

When asked about her reaction after finding out that Zac, with whom she hasn't had contact in years, joined the ABC show, Jennifer told Us Weekly, "I have watched the show for years. I've always watched every season - 'Bachelor in Paradise' and everything - so I literally was scrolling through my Facebook feed in the middle of the summer when I saw his picture, and I was like 'Oh, OK!' " She went on admitting that it was "a little shocking and a little hard to watch. I won't lie."

Jennifer, who got divorced from Zac in 2012, continued, "He's been on my TV show every week since and Instagram and everything, and here I am 9 months pregnant and quarantined in my house and here's my ex-husband popping up." She also shared that "all of our college friends have texted me and were like, 'Is that your Zac? Is that the Zac?' Like, 'Yep, that's him.' "

Jennifer, who has since remarried and just welcomed a baby with her husband, shared that she didn't have hard feelings for Tayshia. "I love Tayshia. I watched her on the other shows too and she seems so sweet," she said of the new fiancee of her ex-husband. However, she sounded skeptical when it came to Zac, saying, "Our entire relationship he lied to me about his drug use. I mean, I didn't know. I was very naive."

"I hope that he is the final one tonight and that they are still together. I wish that for him. I just don't know if he's being completely honest and genuine on TV...But I don't know if that's just because I'm scarred from our past," she added. When asked if Zac was on the show for the right reasons, Jennifer responded, "I feel like he would never have done this on his own because he's just not into that kind of stuff. He's not looking for followers."

Zac popped the question to Tayshia in the finale of her season. "You've helped me experience a love I didn't know existed, and you've made me smile more than anyone has ever made me smile. I love you, Tayshia. I love you because you're a fighter. I love you because you're a strong, independent woman. You make everyone around you better. I love you because you believe in me. I love you because you're a total dork. And I love you because you drive me absolutely wild. I love everything about you. And I listened when you spoke of the importance of loyalty. I promise to be loyal to you," he told her.

He later took the ring box out of his pocket and kneeled. "Marry me," Zac said, to which Tayshia replied, "Yes! Yes a thousand times! I love you!"

