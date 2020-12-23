'The Bachelorette' Grand Finale Recap: Tayshia Adams Struggling to Make Decision After Dad's Warning

ABC TV

AceShowbiz - The big moment for Tayshia Adams is finally here. In the Tuesday, December 22 finale of her season of "The Bachelorette", Tayshia had to decide whether she would give her final rose to Ivan Hall, Zac Clark or Ben Smith, the latter of whom returned to the show despite being eliminated at final four.

The episode picked up where the last episode off in which Tayshia was shocked over Ben's sudden return. "I can tell by looking at her eyes that there's more under there," Ben said in confessional, adding, "I know she has a rose ceremony in an hour... but I found a woman I've never felt this way about ever in my life, and I have to see where it goes." Eventually, Tayshia allowed him to come to the rose ceremony that night. Not only that, she kissed him passionately.

Ivan, meanwhile, was confident that he would be the one getting the final rose. "I definitely feel like we have the strongest connection at this point," he shared. Ivan, however, wasn't the only one ready for a proposal. Zac told host Chris Harrison that he and Tayshia loved each other and he was "ready for a proposal. I'm ready to do it, but there's no guarantees, especially around here."

Later in the rose ceremony, Tayshia mentioned about disagreement she had with Ivan about religion. "I wish I could say that there were a lot of red flags prior to this week. And there haven't been. It's just like, at the end of the day, religion's part of my morals and my beliefs," she said, to which Ivan replied, "I definitely get it... That is the roadblock for the two of us. I was definitely struggling with bringing it up, 'cause, you know, all the girls I have dated in the past, it never ended because of religion or anything, but I know that's something that's important to you." With that, Ivan was sent home.

The next day, Tayshia introduced Ben to her family. Ben revealed he felt nervous because he wanted to make a good impression. He told Tayshia's mom Rosario, "I'm in love with your daughter. I've never felt this way in my lifetime." Ben apparently won over her dad Desmond as he told him, "I think you're a sincere young man. I see some good qualities in you, truthfully, I like that. And I really appreciate you being genuine."

Tayshia brought Zac to meet her family later. He told Rosario that he could see him and Tayshia getting married and starting a family. Her parents liked Zac and love his chemistry with Tayshia. The next day, as Tayshia still couldn't decide between Ben and Zac, her dad warned her about making a mistake. "I've seen you hurt before, and I can't let that happen again," he told her. "It might not be what you want to hear, but I don't want you to be making the biggest mistake of your life."

The warning definitely further made Tayshia confused and "overwhelmed" to the point she wasn't sure if she wanted to get married again. But then when she spent some time together with Zac, Tayshia felt that she and Zac were meant together. It helped her realize that her heart wasn't for Ben.

After she told Ben her feelings, Ben said, "I'm in love with you, that doesn't change. I saw it going differently, but when you love somebody, you want them to be happy." He told Tayshia that he was happy for her.

As he met Neil Lane to pick out the engagement ring he would give to Tayshia, Zac got emotional. Meanwhile, Tayshia was back to feeling scared of getting engaged after being divorced.

When Zac met Tayshia with a ring with him, he told Tayshia, "You've helped me experience a love I didn't know existed, and you've made me smile more than anyone has ever made me smile. I love you, Tayshia. I love you because you're a fighter. I love you because you're a strong, independent woman. You make everyone around you better. I love you because you believe in me. I love you because you're a total dork. And I love you because you drive me absolutely wild. I love everything about you. And I listened when you spoke of the importance of loyalty. I promise to be loyal to you."

"That first night when I got here, I was extremely excited about the possibility of finding love, but also very nervous and scared, because I didn't know if finding true love was possible," Tayshia responded. "When I first met you, I thought to myself, 'He's different, and that man is kind. He shows gratitude, and has the biggest smile. He has been through a lot, but has never given up, But also has learned how to read me better than really anyone ever has, and knows how to comfort me when I'm down.' "

"There was one point in my life when I thought I would never get married, because of all the pain and the heartbreak I had been through, and I hit absolute rock bottom. And I know that I told you that I love you, but...," she added before a long pause, "It's more than that."

She continued, "I love you, Zac Clark. And I'll do absolutely anything to keep that huge smile on your face, because you do everything to keep a huge smile on mine." Finally Zac took the ring box out of his pocket and kneeled. "Marry me," Zac said, to which Tayshia replied, "Yes! Yes a thousand times! I love you!" She then gave him her final rose before heading to New York.