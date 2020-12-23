Teresa Giudice Gushes Over Beau Luis Ruelas as She Makes Relationship Instagram Official

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' star posts two pictures of her with her businessman boyfriend for the first time since their dating reports emerged in November.

AceShowbiz - Teresa Giudice is taking her relationship with Luis "Louie" Ruelas to a new level. The reality TV star has finally made her new romance Instagram official, more than a month after she was first reported dating the businessman.

On Tuesday, December 22, the 48-year-old posted on her page a picture of her sitting on Louie's lap. Gushing about her new man, she wrote in the caption, "The BEST thing that came out of 2020."

A few hours later, the mother of four shared another image of her with her boyfriend. Dressing up in a black mermaid gown with Louie looking sharp in a black suit, the pair posed in front of a Christmas tree. "It's OFFICIAL," she proudly declared in the caption.

Teresa has since received congratulatory messages from her fellow Housewives, including her "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" co-star Margaret Josephs who wrote under one of her posts, "You deserve all the happiness and love." Jennifer Aydin said she's "so happy for" Teresa.

"The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" cast member Mary Cosby gushed over the "beautiful" couple, while fashion stylist Brad Goreski added, "Yaaaaaaassssss werk Teresa!"

Teresa and Louie were first reported to be an item in November. At the time, she confirmed the news on Facebook by sharing a photo of her and her new beau at what looked like a football field, though his face wasn't seen because it captured them from the back. "Excited to reveal my new boyfriend [a heart emoji]," so she wrote along with the snap.

Later, during a appearance on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen", Teresa talked about where her relationship with her new boyfriend was at. "It's fairly new, so I'm taking things slow and we'll see where it goes from there," she told host Andy Cohen.

Teresa's romance with Louie came two months after she finalized her divorce from Joe Giudice, who was deported back to Italy in 2019 following their fraud case. Joe himself revealed in October that he had been seeing a lawyer, who's "helping out a lot" of deals for him in Italy.

"We've been seeing each other, you know what I mean? I wouldn't say that we're boyfriend, girlfriend, but we're kind of like hanging out a lot," he explained. Joe, however, stressed that they were not living together yet and she didn't have a key to his apartment.