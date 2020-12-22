 
 

Find Out How Much J.K. Rowling Earned a Month in Past Two Years

Find Out How Much J.K. Rowling Earned a Month in Past Two Years
WENN
Celebrity

The 'Harry Potter' author continues to rake in a huge amount of money, partly thanks to her new books 'Cormoran Strike' which have been turned into a television series.

  • Dec 22, 2020

AceShowbiz - J.K. Rowling has reportedly earned over $800,000 (£637,321) per month in the past two years.

The 55-year-old author - who is is best known for writing the "Harry Potter" series - has earned as much as $848,710 (£637,321) a month over the last couple of years - in part, thanks to the success of her "Cormoran Strike" books, which have been turned into a TV series.

Rowling - who writes the "Strike" books under the name Robert Galbraith - raked in $17,115,943 (£12,850,000) in 2018 and $3,258,806 (£2,445,725) last year (19) from a company that deals with her TV work, according to The Sun newspaper.

The "Strike series has been transformed into TV shows by her Bronte Film and Television production company, which is also responsible for "The Casual Vacancy" series on HBO, as well as the "Harry Potter" show in London's West End.

The company turned over $23,981,310 (£18 million) last year, according to accounts lodged with Companies House, which confirmed a significant increase from $17,985,982 (£13.5 million) in 2018.

  See also...

The accounts said, "Post lockdown, the company and the group is very well placed to deliver a strong financial result."

Meanwhile, Rowling previously admitted she doubted a publishing company would ever throw its support behind her "Harry Potter" books.

The novels have become one of the most successful franchises in history, but Rowling initially doubted whether the books would become a commercial success.

She said, "I did have a belief, with Harry, that the difficult thing would be persuading someone to take it, because it didn't fit."

"People said children's books had to be half the length, and what an old-fashioned subject, a boarding school. I did have this feeling that the difficult thing would be persuading someone to publish it - but that if it was, people would like it."

You can share this post!

New Beatles Documentary Gets First Sneak Peek

Pregnant Mandy Moore Feels 'Weepy' as She Struggles With Hormonal Changes
Related Posts
People Wish J.K. Rowling Dead Over New Book About Cross-Dressing Murderer

People Wish J.K. Rowling Dead Over New Book About Cross-Dressing Murderer

J.K. Rowling Returns Kennedy Award as Former President's Daughter Accuses Her of Being Transphobic

J.K. Rowling Returns Kennedy Award as Former President's Daughter Accuses Her of Being Transphobic

J.K. Rowling's Handprints on Edinburgh Street Vandalized After Anti-Trans Controversy

J.K. Rowling's Handprints on Edinburgh Street Vandalized After Anti-Trans Controversy

J.K. Rowling Condemns Cancel Culture Following Backlash Over Transgender Remarks

J.K. Rowling Condemns Cancel Culture Following Backlash Over Transgender Remarks

Most Read
Wack 100 Allegedly Reported to Police After Bloody Fight With Alleged Racist Men
Celebrity

Wack 100 Allegedly Reported to Police After Bloody Fight With Alleged Racist Men

Uncle Luke Landed in Hospital With Covid-19 After Being Pressured to Attend Maskless Party

Uncle Luke Landed in Hospital With Covid-19 After Being Pressured to Attend Maskless Party

Barack Obama Gushes About Daughter Malia's British Boyfriend in Rare Candid Moment

Barack Obama Gushes About Daughter Malia's British Boyfriend in Rare Candid Moment

Kat Von D Purchases Indiana's Historic House to Escape From 'Tyrannical' California Government

Kat Von D Purchases Indiana's Historic House to Escape From 'Tyrannical' California Government

YFN Lucci on Breaking Up With Reginae Carter Over Cucumber Party: 'I'm Just Hosting' It

YFN Lucci on Breaking Up With Reginae Carter Over Cucumber Party: 'I'm Just Hosting' It

Report: Erika Jayne Divorcing Tom Girardi Due to Multiple Affairs Despite Sham Accusation

Report: Erika Jayne Divorcing Tom Girardi Due to Multiple Affairs Despite Sham Accusation

Halsey and Corpse Husband's Interaction Sends Twitter Into Frenzy

Halsey and Corpse Husband's Interaction Sends Twitter Into Frenzy

Keke Palmer 'Grateful' to Tyler Perry for Paying Treatment for Her 'Traumatic' Skin Condition

Keke Palmer 'Grateful' to Tyler Perry for Paying Treatment for Her 'Traumatic' Skin Condition

Lily Allen Gets Candid as She Talks About Female Sexual Pleasure

Lily Allen Gets Candid as She Talks About Female Sexual Pleasure

Larsa Pippen and Malik Beasley Nearly Kiss in Pic From Date Night After His Wife Filed for Divorce

Larsa Pippen and Malik Beasley Nearly Kiss in Pic From Date Night After His Wife Filed for Divorce

Most Hilarious Fake Celebrity Feuds

Most Hilarious Fake Celebrity Feuds

Famous Dex Claps Back at People Worrying About His Alleged Drug Use Video: 'Suck My D**k!'

Famous Dex Claps Back at People Worrying About His Alleged Drug Use Video: 'Suck My D**k!'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Trading Gifts With Prince William's Family Ahead of Holiday Season

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Trading Gifts With Prince William's Family Ahead of Holiday Season