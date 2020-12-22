 
 

Pregnant Mandy Moore Feels 'Weepy' as She Struggles With Hormonal Changes

The 'This Is Us' actress opens up on social media about her struggles as she enters the third trimester of her pregnancy, lamenting that 'hormones are no joke.'

  • Dec 22, 2020

AceShowbiz - Mandy Moore's pregnancy has "turned on a dime" after she began to experience nausea and exhaustion in her third trimester.

The "This Is Us" star and her husband Taylor Goldsmith are expecting their first child next year (21), and now, in the latter stages of her pregnancy, Mandy has admitted to feeling "weepy" and experiencing other symptoms.

She wrote on her Instagram Stories, "Question for third trimester pregnant friends- is anyone else suddenly nauseous, exhausted, and weepy? What the heck? (sic)"

Mandy shared her pregnancy experience has changed dramatically in recent weeks.

She said, "I feel like everything just turned on a dime."

The brunette beauty subsequently reached out to her followers, thanking them for their support.

Mandy, who has been married to Taylor since 2018, added, "Today is a new day and I definitely feel less 'off' but going with the flow and expecting to feel all the feels again soon. Hormones are no joke."

And in another video, Mandy reassured her followers that she's feeling fine.

She said, "I managed to get out of bed and go on a nice long walk today, and I'm feeling good. I hope you all are feeling good."

Meanwhile, Mandy previously admitted that she's been fortunate to have been pregnant during the coronavirus pandemic.

The actress and singer revealed she was feeling "super sick" in the early weeks of her pregnancy.

She said, "I feel very lucky. I was really sick in the beginning. Super sick, but I was home. So I didn't have to miss out on work."

Mandy also admitted she "lost a bunch of weight" at the start of her pregnancy.

Speaking in November, she shared, "I don't know how women do it."

"I literally woke up and was sick all day long. I couldn't eat, I lost a bunch of weight. I just stayed in bed all day."

"But luckily, I know that's not the case for everybody, that it sometimes can persevere for the entire pregnancy."

